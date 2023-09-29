St.Kitts Cricket Association says Efforts to Secure T20 World Cup Bid was ignored by Government

Amidst growing public dismay over St. Kitts and Nevis missing out on hosting matches for the 2024 T20 World Cup, the St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) has revealed that they made earnest attempts to secure a bid. Unfortunately, they did not receive the support of the Ministry of Sports.

SKCA President, Dennis Phillip, lamented the decision, emphasizing that it was beyond the association’s control. He clarified, “The decision… was not made as some people indicate, it is a decision by the Ministry of Sports and of course the government as a whole.”

Phillip underscored that hosting the World Cup would have provided not only a boost to cricket but also substantial economic benefits. He highlighted the potential for sports tourism to bolster the economy, particularly in times when other sectors like cruise tourism face challenges.

The President also pointed out that such opportunities arise once in a generation, implying that the next chance might not come until 2039.

Vice President Carlene Delaney echoed the disappointment, expressing her anticipation of hosting, especially given the success of the 2007 World Cup held in St. Kitts and Nevis.

SKCA’s Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Steve Saunders, stressed the country’s strong track record in hosting international cricket events, asserting that it was well-equipped for the 2024 World Cup. He emphasized the significant economic benefits that would have ensued.

While Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are set to host games, this missed opportunity leaves St. Kitts and Nevis, along with Jamaica and Grenada, out of the T20 World Cup spotlight. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 4 to 30, with a historic leg being held in the United States for the first time.