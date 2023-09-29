Anastasha Elliott of Yaphene Chosen for Prestigious WIPO Program

Anastasha Elliott, the visionary force behind Yaphene, has been handpicked from a pool of over 900 exceptional women for the WIPO Training, Mentoring, and Matchmaking Program on Intellectual Property for Women Entrepreneurs from Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities. Yaphene, a venture renowned for its commitment to cultural preservation through artisanal crafts, caught the attention of evaluators with its innovative approach.

Elliott, an advocate for empowering indigenous communities, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the program. She sees it as a chance to not only refine her own understanding of intellectual property but also to champion the rights of women entrepreneurs within these communities. This recognition reaffirms Yaphene’s pivotal role in celebrating and sustaining indigenous heritage through creative expression.