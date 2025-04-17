PLP’s LAWRENCE SOUNDS ALARM: CENTRAL BASSETERRE SUFFERING FROM JOB LOSSES, HOUSING CRISIS, AND GOVERNMENT NEGLECT

Basseterre, St. Kitts — Dameon Lawrence, the outspoken and dynamic Chairman of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) for Central Basseterre, fired blistering shots at the government during the PLP’s April monthly press conference, passionately spotlighting the dire issues suffocating residents across his community.

In an electrifying address, the grassroots leader didn’t mince words, “Central Basseterre is a glaring sign of neglect, and this government is failing miserably to address our people’s most basic needs,” Lawrence declared, highlighting the shocking deterioration residents continue to endure.

Lawrence lamented a painful drop in residents’ spending power, exacerbated by what he labeled as “reckless planning” and infrastructure oversight in newly developed neighborhoods. “No daycare centers, no recreational spaces—residents are now forced to commute further at a time when their pockets are empty. It’s a slap in the face,” Lawrence thundered.

He amplified the urgent outcry for housing solutions in lower-income communities, emphasizing that many residents are trapped in perpetual rentals, desperate for homeownership opportunities that the current government is “woefully unable or unwilling to provide.”

Turning to the devastating unemployment crisis, Lawrence expressed fury at the reduction of social assistance, underscoring the stark reality that residents are struggling with reduced work hours and shrinking job opportunities. “This government promised better, but instead it stripped away assistance when people needed it most,” he charged.

But Lawrence’s fierce critique wasn’t without vision. He outlined a clear strategy—emphasizing phased development to reignite Central Basseterre’s potential, creating tangible opportunities for employment, community improvement, and youth empowerment.

“Our young people are ready. Central Basseterre can become the beacon it once was, buzzing with contractors, masons, and carpenters who proudly build our community. We have the will and the workers—now we need action,” he insisted passionately.

Lawrence’s bold stand ignited applause and sparked conversations far beyond Central Basseterre, reinforcing his reputation as a committed champion for the people’s rights and community development.

The call is now clear: Central Basseterre demands action, and Dameon Lawrence vows to fight tirelessly until meaningful change arrives.