Petitioners Reject Republic Bank’s Apology, Demand Accountability for Technical Errors

The Valley, Anguilla, May 28, 2024 – A group of 280 customers of Republic Bank (Anguilla) Limited, represented by Mrs. Melisha Maccow Niles and Ms. Anoushka Romney, have formally responded to the bank’s recent apology email regarding the unauthorized debiting of accounts due to technical errors. The customers’ spokespersons emphasize that the apology fails to address key issues raised in previous communications.

In a letter addressed to Ms. Charlene Berry, Country Manager of Republic Bank (Anguilla) Limited, the petitioners highlight several fundamental concerns that remain unaddressed:

Bank’s Liability Acknowledgment: The group’s letter from May 8, 2024, cited the Customer Services Agreement, which holds the bank accountable for losses resulting from technical problems, bank errors, or system malfunctions. The bank’s apology email neglected to acknowledge this responsibility. Incorrect Posting Dates: Transactions were posted on April 27 and April 29, 2024, violating the Posting of Transactions Clause. Unauthorized Debiting: The errors led to unauthorized debits and overdrawn accounts, causing significant financial distress for many customers. Lack of Verification Opportunity: Customers were not allowed to investigate and verify the transactions before the debits occurred. Bank’s Responsibility for Losses: The damages resulted from the bank’s technical errors, for which the bank is liable according to its own Customer Services Agreement. Delayed Response and Code of Practice Breach: The bank’s delayed response and failure to adhere to the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s Codes of Practice have compounded the issue.

The petitioners insist that if the bank now possesses verification documentation, it must be immediately sent to each affected customer using the same email addresses that received the apology on May 27, 2024.

The customers’ collective response underscores their intent to communicate as a group and preserve all legal rights. They await a detailed and satisfactory resolution from Republic Bank (Anguilla) Limited.

This letter has also been forwarded to the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Mr. Timothy Antoine, and other relevant authorities and media outlets.

