TIMES CARIBBEAN | GEOPOLITICS | MEDIA & SECURITY

“SHIELD OF THE AMERICAS” RISES AS NEW MEDIA FRONT OPENS: FORMER U.S. INTEL OFFICER AND EX-SKN DIPLOMAT LAUNCH PODCAST TO COMBAT ‘REAL-TIME PROPAGANDA THREAT’

WASHINGTON, D.C. / BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A bold new media initiative has emerged at the intersection of geopolitics, security, and information warfare, as former U.S. intelligence officer DW Wilbur and former St. Kitts and Nevis parliamentarian and diplomat Ian Patches-Liburd unveil a monthly podcast aimed at confronting what they describe as a growing wave of transnational propaganda across the Western Hemisphere.The program, titled “The Western Hemisphere,” will be produced by Proud American Studios and based in Washington, D.C., positioning itself as a frontline platform for discussions with policymakers, intelligence voices, and regional leaders navigating an increasingly polarized global environment.—A REGION “UNDER PRESSURE”Wilbur, whose career has focused on countering ideological influence campaigns, issued a stark warning: the threat is no longer distant or theoretical.> “This is happening now,” he declared, pointing to coordinated efforts by state and non-state actors to shape narratives and influence public opinion not just in the United States, but throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.His remarks align with broader geopolitical tensions that have intensified in recent years, particularly surrounding the influence of global powers in the Americas.—THE “SHIELD OF THE AMERICAS” STRATEGYCentral to the discussion is a new U.S.-led initiative dubbed the “Shield of the Americas,” reportedly championed by Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.According to Patches-Liburd, the initiative—launched at a 2026 summit in Doral, Florida—aims to coordinate regional responses to a wide range of transnational threats, including:Organized crimeIllegal immigrationNarcotraffickingForeign political interferenceHe framed the initiative as part of a broader effort by Washington to counter what it views as destabilizing forces, particularly in countries such as Venezuela and Cuba.—CARIBBEAN QUESTIONS LOOM LARGEDespite the scale of the initiative, Patches-Liburd raised pointed concerns about the Caribbean’s role—or lack thereof—in the emerging framework.> “The recent summit excluded several of our own countries. Why?” he asked.That question strikes at the heart of a longstanding regional doctrine—“friends of all, satellites of none”—which has guided Caribbean foreign policy for decades. But in today’s shifting geopolitical climate, that neutrality may be increasingly difficult to maintain.For small island states like St. Kitts and Nevis, the stakes are particularly high. Align too closely with major powers, and risk diplomatic fallout; remain neutral, and risk marginalization in key security and economic discussions.—INFORMATION AS A BATTLEGROUNDBoth Wilbur and Patches-Liburd emphasized that the modern conflict is as much about information as it is about military or economic power.Wilbur cited historical estimates linking communist regimes to over 100 million deaths worldwide, arguing that while tactics have evolved, ideological objectives remain persistent.Patches-Liburd, however, struck a more nuanced tone, acknowledging the complexity of today’s information ecosystem:> “Access to accurate, credible information is one of the most powerful tools we have… but even as new alliances emerge, difficult questions remain.”—A CARIBBEAN VOICE ON A GLOBAL PLATFORMThe appointment of Patches-Liburd—a former ambassador to the United Nations and government minister in St. Kitts and Nevis—as host signals a deliberate effort to include Caribbean perspectives in global policy discourse.Through “The Western Hemisphere,” he promises “unvarnished truth” and direct engagement with decision-makers shaping the region’s future.—A DEFINING MOMENT FOR THE REGIONAs global tensions intensify and alliances shift, the launch of this podcast underscores a critical reality: the Caribbean is no longer a passive observer in global geopolitics.Instead, it stands at a crossroads—caught between competing narratives, strategic interests, and the urgent need to define its own voice in an increasingly complex world.Whether “The Western Hemisphere” becomes a trusted source of insight or a lightning rod in the information wars remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the battle for influence in the Americas is no longer confined to closed-door summits—it is now playing out in real time, across media platforms, and directly in the minds of the people.