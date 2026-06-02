St. Kitts and Nevis National Jemar Davis to Receive Awards for Outstanding Mechanical Engineering Performance in Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, ROC, June 2, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis national Mr. Jemar Davis is being celebrated in Taiwan for his outstanding academic and practical achievements in the field of mechanical engineering.

Davis, who is said to be the first Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Scholarship recipient from St. Kitts and Nevis to attend Taipei City University of Science and Technology (TPCU), is set to receive awards recognizing his exceptional performance in the university’s mechanical engineering programme.

His remarkable success has not only brought pride to St. Kitts and Nevis but has also sparked renewed interest in strengthening educational cooperation between the Federation and Taiwan.

According to available information, Davis’ excellent performance inspired the Dean of Student Affairs at Taipei City University of Science and Technology, Dr. Bishoujo Kuan, to initiate discussions on possible avenues for deeper academic collaboration with St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Kuan, accompanied by Extracurricular Activities Section Chief Mr. Sheng-Kun Chen, also extended an invitation to Ambassador Donya L. Francis to attend the university’s upcoming graduation ceremony, where Davis is expected to be formally recognized.

Founded in 1971, Taipei City University of Science and Technology is a private technological university widely known for its emphasis on practical, industry-ready training and prestigious internship placements. The institution specializes in preparing students for careers in technical and industrial fields through hands-on learning and close links with industry.

Davis is currently gaining valuable real-world experience through an internship at Luxgen Motors, a Taiwanese automotive brand known for producing the Luxgen n7 electric vehicle, its flagship EV model, along with other gasoline-powered vehicles.

His placement at Luxgen Motors highlights the practical strength of his training and places him at the center of Taiwan’s growing automotive and electric vehicle sector.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Davis’ achievements represent another proud example of the impact of international scholarship opportunities and the long-standing diplomatic and educational partnership between the Federation and the Republic of China, Taiwan.

His journey stands as an inspiration to young Kittitians and Nevisians pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and innovation, showing what is possible through discipline, scholarship, and international cooperation.

As Davis prepares to receive his awards, his success is being viewed as a proud national moment and a powerful reminder of the talent emerging from St. Kitts and Nevis on the global stage.