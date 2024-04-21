PM Drew Makes Historic Visit to Hindu Temple During 10-Day Dubai Tour Amidst Surging Crime Crisis at Home



Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, during his 10-day tour of Dubai, the Middle Eastern tourist haven, made history by becoming the first CARICOM leader to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. In a statement shared on social media, Prime Minister Drew expressed his deep honor at the opportunity, emphasizing the temple’s significance as the first stone-constructed Hindu temple in the Middle East, representing love, peace, and harmony.

During his visit, Prime Minister Drew had the privilege of spending quality time with Brahmavihari Swami, who oversees International relations for the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu organization. Swami provided insights into the temple’s architecture and introduced the Prime Minister to its revered deities, enriching his understanding of Hindu culture and spirituality.

In his statement, Prime Minister Drew lauded the UAE’s gesture of inclusivity and tolerance by generously donating the land for the temple, setting a commendable example for all nations to follow.

However, the visit occurred amidst domestic challenges, with the country grappling with a series of murders and shootings, underscoring the Prime Minister’s responsibility to address both international engagements and pressing issues at home.