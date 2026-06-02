TDC Names Lester Hanley Chief Transportation and Logistics Officer

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The TDC Group of Companies has named Lester Hanley as its Chief Transportation and Logistics Officer (CTLO), marking another major step in his nearly decade-long journey of leadership, service, and professional advancement within one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ leading corporate groups.

Hanley assumed the senior executive role in May 2026, bringing with him extensive experience across transportation, logistics, aviation operations, safety, security, training, and corporate management.

Before his appointment as CTLO, Hanley served as Head of Transportation and Logistics at the TDC Group, a position he has held since October 2025. Prior to that, he served for more than eight years as Group Safety and Security Manager, from February 2017 to October 2025, helping to strengthen safety systems, operational discipline, and security oversight across the Group.

His professional portfolio extends beyond TDC and reflects a strong background in aviation and international operational standards. Hanley has served as a GO Instructor with TDC Airline Services Ltd for JetBlue since October 2023, further supporting ground operations training and service delivery in St. Kitts and Nevis.

He also holds several aviation-related training and coordination roles, including Dangerous Goods Instructor and Ramp Operations Instructor with Air Canada, as well as Ground Security Coordinator with Caribbean Airlines Ltd. In addition, he has served as a Certified Trainer with British Airways, demonstrating a broad base of technical knowledge and experience with major international carriers operating in the federation.

Hanley’s appointment places him at the forefront of TDC’s transportation and logistics operations at a time when efficient movement of goods, people, and services remains central to business growth and national development.

His combination of corporate leadership, aviation training, safety management, and logistics experience positions him to help guide the continued modernization and strengthening of TDC’s transportation and logistics portfolio.

Hanley is a graduate of the University of the Virgin Islands, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing and an Associate of Arts degree in Management. He is also associated with the Golden Key Honour Society, reflecting his academic achievement and commitment to excellence.

With more than nine years of service within the TDC Group of Companies and a strong record of professional development across regional and international aviation brands, Lester Hanley’s elevation to Chief Transportation and Logistics Officer represents both recognition of his past contributions and confidence in his capacity to lead one of the Group’s key operational pillars into the future.

— SKN Times / St. Kitts-Nevis Daily / Times Caribbean