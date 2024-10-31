St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy in U.S. Signs Groundbreaking MOU with Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation to Empower Youth through Arts and Education

The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the United States proudly announces a landmark partnership between the government of the Federation and the Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF), formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Signed by Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to the United States and LOAF Founding Director Michele Rannie Esq., this MOU establishes a cooperative framework aimed at nurturing the cultural identity and educational aspirations of young Kittitians and Nevisians.

The New York-based LOAF organization is dedicated to celebrating and preserving the Federation’s artistic heritage while promoting education as a means for personal and academic growth. The collaboration offers young people of the Federation opportunities for higher education scholarships, cultural mentorship, and skill-building for academic excellence and personal development.

“By combining arts and education, we hope to inspire our young people to connect with their heritage while empowering them to achieve their goals,” Michele Rannie expressed. Through its focus on showcasing Kittitian-Nevisian culture, LOAF supports the Federation’s youth in developing a strong sense of identity, linking cultural pride with educational success.

The Embassy commends LOAF’s commitment to these objectives and expresses its ongoing support for this initiative. In fostering this collaboration, the Embassy aims to strengthen pathways that encourage both educational attainment and cultural pride, helping to inspire future leaders and artists who celebrate and enrich Kittitian-Nevisian heritage. This MOU is a promising foundation for meaningful cultural and educational growth, reflecting the Embassy’s dedication to advancing opportunities for young citizens of the Federation.