National Disaster Director Abdias Samuel Oversees St. Kitts and Nevis’ Relief Shipment for Hurricane Beryl-Affected Islands

National Disaster Director Abdias Samuel, overseeing operations at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), leads the preparation of disaster relief supplies destined for Caribbean islands affected by Hurricane Beryl. In a display of solidarity and compassion, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is mobilizing efforts to support St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, both heavily impacted by the storm.The relief shipment includes essential goods and supplies aimed at aiding recovery efforts in these hard-hit regions. This initiative underscores St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to regional cooperation and support during times of crisis, ensuring that affected communities receive critical assistance swiftly.Through coordinated logistics and humanitarian efforts, NEMA and its partners are working diligently to package and prepare these vital supplies for immediate shipment. The gesture reflects the nation’s steadfast commitment to assisting neighbors in need, fostering resilience, and rebuilding communities affected by natural disasters like Hurricane Beryl.