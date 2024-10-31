Wizkid, World Creole Music Festival & Bleu Magic, What a combination!

Roseau, Wednesday 30th October, 2024- Following a pulsating weekend of international rhythms and global stars to include Afrobeats megastar Wizkid, Dominica’s World Creole music Festival (WCMF) lived up to its billing with amazing performances in the midst of curated cultural experiences, like no other in the world. This was the backdrop for the launch of the island’s first premium rum, Bleu Magic- an instant hit with festival-goers in the exclusive Botanica-themed VIP lounge where the rum was showcased. Attendees were quick to embrace Bleu Magic, and its ‘spirit of rebellion’ adding to the growing excitement around Dominica’s newest export.

The brand has already secured the approval of Wizkid, the world-renowned Afrobeats artist who performed on night 2 of the 3-day event, and a rebel in his own right. He was introduced to Bleu Magic during his time on the island and took a particular liking to the light white rum with a splash of coconut water. His enthusiasm for Bleu Magic was echoed by many festival visitors, including Dominicans from the Diaspora who were excited to be among the first to sample Bleu Magic. They expressed their eagerness to see the rum available in bars and events across the U.S., Europe and Africa.

“We’re thrilled with the response to Bleu Magic,” says Elroy Harrow, Brand Director. “To see such an overwhelming reaction from not only locals but also from the international community, including someone as influential as Wizkid, is a sign that this rum is ready to take the global stage.”

Bleu Magic’s appearance at WCMF marked a defining moment for the brand, positioning it as a premium choice for rum connoisseurs. The exclusive VIP lounge at the festival, known for clientele with a discerning palette, saw Bleu Magic quickly become the drink of choice, impressing with its smooth flavor profile and a distinctive taste that celebrates Dominica’s rich rum-making heritage.

Launch Coordinator Ayodele Andrew says she was impressed with how quickly patrons took to a liking of the rum. “The general consensus is that the rum was expected to be harsh but the smooth flavour and refreshingly light after taste was a pleasant surprise for many.”

Bleu Magic also made its debut at The Realm, a hot-spot for locals and visitors alike and added to the beverage menu at Dorne Bar- managed by event tastemakers NexConnex who also curated the VIP Experience at WCMF alongside Radiance Productions. Bleu Magic’s addition to their beverage menu further solidifies the rum’s place in Dominica’s nightlife scene. Its growing popularity with patrons is a testament to the quality and cultural significance that Bleu Magic brings to the table.

“The taste was smooth and the bottle looks great! Fitting our decor perfectly,” said Realm Owner, Ian Edwards.

Produced in Dominica, Bleu Magic is more than just a rum—it represents a movement. As the first Black-owned premium rum from the island, the brand aims to highlight local craftsmanship, heritage, and a vibrant Caribbean culture while catering to a global audience with refined tastes. Crafted at Belfast Estate, it stands on over 100 years of rum-making tradition. Inspired by the fiercely proud Maroons of Dominica, this rum is an invitation to embrace the untamed spirit within. The spirit of Rebellion.

It’s a proud moment for Dominica, an island celebrating 46 years of independence; and for Dominicans around the world who are excited to support a local product on the global market-raising a glass of this Dominican treasure at bars and events worldwide.

Currently the rum is available in Dominica at The Realm, Secret Bay Resort, Fort Young Hotel, InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa, Pirates Duty Free Store, Luxury Emporium Duty Free Store at Douglas Charles Airport and S-Mart Supermarket.

With this successful launch, Bleu Magic is poised to bring the spirit of Dominica to the global stage, sharing the island’s rich heritage and exceptional craftsmanship with rum enthusiasts everywhere.

For more information on Bleu Magic and upcoming availability worldwide, visit www.bleumagicrum.com