ST. KITTS AND NEVIS DIPLOMAT ADELCIA CONNOR-FERLANCE ATTENDS HISTORIC JUSTICE FOR GARVEY EVENT AT HOWARD UNIVERSITY

Washington, D.C. — In a heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of the great Pan-African leader, Rt. Hon. Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Her Excellency Adelcia Connor-Ferlance, Third Secretary at the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Washington, D.C., attended the powerful “Justice for Garvey” event at Howard University.

Taking to social media, the diplomat shared her profound experience, saying, “Last evening, I had the pleasure of attending the Justice for Garvey event at Howard University—an inspiring and thought-provoking gathering that shed light on the enduring impact of the Rt. Hon. Marcus Mosiah Garvey and honored the life and legacy of the great Pan-African leader.”

The event, which focused on the journey to posthumously clear Marcus Garvey’s name, included a moving discussion on his relentless pursuit of justice, self-determination, and empowerment for people of African descent worldwide. Connor-Ferlance also had the honor of meeting Garvey’s son, Dr. Julius Garvey, who personally autographed her copies of “Justice for Marcus Garvey” and “Jailing a Rainbow – The Unjust Trial and Conviction of Marcus Garvey.”

Connor-Ferlance’s post continued to highlight the powerful message conveyed during the event: “The discussions were deeply insightful, offering a powerful look into the journey towards the posthumous pardon for Marcus Garvey and his unwavering fight for justice, self-determination, and the empowerment of people of African descent worldwide. His legacy of tenacity, resilience, drive, and spirituality continues to inspire generations, including myself.”

A standout moment was the echoing of one of Garvey’s most famous quotes: “Look for me in the whirlwind or the storm, look for me all around you, for, with God’s grace, I shall come and bring with me countless millions of black slaves who have died in America and the West Indies and the millions in Africa to aid you in the fight for Liberty, Freedom and Life.” The words served as a reminder of the powerful and lasting impact of Garvey’s leadership.

Her Excellency concluded her post, reflecting on the significance of the evening: “I left the event with a renewed sense of admiration for the principles of Pan-Africanism that Marcus Garvey championed. Grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a meaningful moment in history.”

The event at Howard University not only honored the life of Marcus Garvey but also celebrated the ongoing efforts to clear his name, underscoring the importance of his vision in today’s world. Connor-Ferlance’s attendance underscores the strong connection between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the global Pan-African movement.