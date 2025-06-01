66 Nigerians Secure Antigua Passports in 6 Months, Pumping Over US $6.6 Million Into Island’s Treasury

HEADLINE:

Citizenship Surge Sparks Global Buzz and Questions on Caribbean Investment Trends

St. John’s, Antigua — In a stunning surge of citizenship acquisitions, at least 66 Nigerians have been officially granted Antiguan and Barbudan passports between January and June 2024, according to a newly released report from the Citizenship-by-Investment Unit (CIU) — and they’ve brought over US $6.6 million with them.

The report, tabled in Parliament on October 15, 2024, has sent ripples across regional and international headlines, shining a spotlight on Antigua and Barbuda’s booming passport-for-investment programme, and Nigeria’s elite class making a quiet but high-powered move into the Eastern Caribbean.

A Passport Pipeline Worth Millions

Using the flagship $100,000 National Development Fund (NDF) contribution route — before the increase to $150,000 in August — Nigerian investors and their families funneled massive capital into Antigua’s national coffers. According to the CIU, the funds are being deployed for hurricane-resilient housing, a national dialysis unit, and public debt reduction.

This passport windfall forms part of a record-breaking first half of 2024, where Antigua saw 739 approved applications — a mind-blowing 200% leap compared to the same period last year.

“Nigerians were the third-largest nationality, only behind China and the United States,” the report confirmed. “They were also the top African source of approved applicants.”

Why Nigerians Are Making the Move

The report points to geopolitical instability, currency volatility, and desire for global mobility as driving factors for wealthy Nigerian entrepreneurs, professionals, and families.

Antiguan passports offer visa-free access to 150 countries, including the UK, Schengen Area, and other Commonwealth nations — a tempting offer amid tightening global visa restrictions for Nigerian citizens.

Unlike many global citizenship programmes that steer investors toward real estate, nine out of ten Nigerians chose the NDF donation, which directly funds national development projects. Only a handful opted for the more complex real estate or University of the West Indies Fund options.

Beat the Clock — and the Price Hike

In a race to beat the August 2024 increase in contribution thresholds, applicants filed in record numbers. Those who locked in their applications early secured the old $100,000 rate — driving up demand in the first half of the year.

Wealth advisors say the spike also reflects growing awareness that “passport diversification” is no longer a luxury — it’s a strategic necessity.

A 2013 Law That Keeps Paying Off

Since its launch in 2013, Antigua & Barbuda’s Citizenship-by-Investment Programme has positioned the twin-island nation as a magnet for global high-net-worth individuals, especially from regions facing socio-political volatility.

Applicants undergo international due diligence checks and must spend at least five days on the island in five years. The programme has added biometric security and OECD-compliant transparency since 2017.

Caribbean Passport Fever: Just Beginning?

With South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, and Kenya trailing Nigeria in single-digit approvals, experts say African demand for second passports is only going to grow — and Antigua has become the top Caribbean gateway.

As Antigua’s CBI model continues to attract elite investors from around the world, the numbers from Nigeria raise both eyebrows and questions:

How will this level of external capital reshape the island’s economy?

What geopolitical waves could follow as more African elites make their way to Caribbean shores?

For now, Antigua is banking the millions — and Nigeria’s wealthy are collecting golden keys to global access.

