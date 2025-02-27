“ST. KITTS AND NEVIS DIPLOMAT ADELCIA CONNOR-FERLANCE DELIVERS POWERFUL ADDRESS AT OAS, PLEDGING COMMITMENT TO WOMEN’S RIGHTS ACROSS THE AMERICAS!”

Washington, D.C. — In a groundbreaking address at the Organization of American States (OAS) Permanent Council Meeting, Her Excellency Adelcia Connor-Ferlance, Third Secretary at the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Washington, D.C., made an impassioned call for stronger commitment to women’s rights in the Americas. On February 19, 2025, Connor-Ferlance delivered a statement that emphasized her nation’s steadfast dedication to gender equality and the advancement of women’s rights, marking a momentous occasion during the Commemoration of the Day of Women of the Americas.

In a powerful social media post following the meeting, Her Excellency wrote, “On February 19, 2025, I had the privilege of presenting a Statement on behalf of St. Kitts and Nevis at the OAS Permanent Council Meeting highlighting the Commemoration of the Day of Women of the Americas.”

During her address, Connor-Ferlance shared St. Kitts and Nevis’ ongoing commitment to advancing women’s rights, stating, “Today we come together not only to celebrate the achievements of women across the Americas but to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to advancing women’s rights in our nation and beyond.”

Highlighting St. Kitts and Nevis’ progressive policies, Connor-Ferlance revealed that as of September 2022, women held 31.3% of the seats in the country’s National Assembly, showcasing the nation’s efforts to ensure women’s voices are heard and their contributions are acknowledged in shaping the future of the country.

The diplomat also took pride in the country’s groundbreaking legislative changes aimed at protecting women from violence. She shared how the Domestic Violence Act had been amended to provide victims — regardless of gender — with easier access to protection orders. She praised the passing of the Domestic Violence Amendment Act in 2022, a significant step forward in providing victims of domestic violence with swift access to justice and expanding the jurisdiction of courts to better serve the needs of those affected.

“These amendments are critical not only for providing victims with the protection they deserve but also in making our legislation system more accessible and responsive,” Connor-Ferlance affirmed. Despite the strides made, she acknowledged that more work remains in tackling the root causes of gender-based violence and changing societal attitudes.

“We believe that addressing gender-based violence is not just about the law, but about changing attitudes, challenging harmful stereotypes, and empowering women and men alike to take a stand against violence in all its forms,” she asserted.

Connor-Ferlance’s speech resonated deeply with the OAS members, as she emphasized the collective effort required from all sectors of society — including government, civil society, and local communities — to eliminate gender-based violence. She urged fellow nations of the Americas to join St. Kitts and Nevis in the ongoing fight for women’s rights, declaring, “Together, we can create a world where gender equality is not just a goal but a reality.”

With her unwavering commitment and leadership, Her Excellency continues to position St. Kitts and Nevis as a vanguard in the fight for women’s rights and gender equality, setting an inspiring example for the region and beyond.