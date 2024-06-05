PLP LEADER DR. HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS DECLARES “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH”

Charismatic Former Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Stand Up for Their Rights

At a PLP press conference held on May 30th, 2024, PLP Leader Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris delivered a powerful speech emphasizing the importance of taking a stand when “enough is enough.” The former Prime Minister invoked historical figures and moments of decision to inspire action.

Dr. Harris referenced the biblical story of Esther, urging nurses and citizens facing overburdened conditions and disrespect at the hospital to act courageously: “This is your moment to act like Esther. Take a stand, do not be overly worried about consequences.” He stressed that fear should not hold people back from defending their rights.

Drawing parallels with Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., and Nelson Mandela, Dr. Harris highlighted their courage in fighting discrimination and oppression. He called on citizens to be ready to stand up for democracy and freedom, stating, “Our democracy means we have freedom… within the confines of the law.”

Dr. Harris’s call to action aims to galvanize the public to stand against injustice and protect their freedoms.