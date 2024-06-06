PLP- The People’s Party Hosted Another Hugely Successful Town Hall Meeting in Sandy Point

The People’s Labour Party (PLP) once again demonstrated its commitment to grassroots engagement with another highly successful People’s Town Hall, hosted at the Community Center in Farms Estate, Sandy Point.

Emile Green, in his role as chair, skillfully steered the meeting into order, commencing at approximately 7:50 PM. The gathering commenced with a solemn note, as Shaquille Gumbs led attendees in prayer, followed by the stirring strains of the national anthem, fostering a sense of unity and national pride.

Elmar Martines, chair for constituency #7, delivered warm greetings, emphasizing the urgency to break from political inertia and embrace transformative change. Martines passionately articulated the PLP’s belief that only through their governance can genuine and sustainable relief be provided to the residents of Sandy Point and the wider nation.

The highlight of the evening came with Dr. Harris, the keynote speaker, delivering an electrifying presentation. With palpable energy, Dr. Harris assured the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that only with their unwavering support could the nation experience a resurgence. He outlined a vision for revitalization, promising to lead the charge towards a brighter future.

Petrona Thomas, the National Secretary, took the floor to provide an official report on upcoming PLP initiatives. Notably, she announced a health walk scheduled for June 8th and a convention slated for June 15th, extending an open invitation to all attendees and the wider public to participate in these events.

The atmosphere was one of hope, determination, and unity, as the PLP reaffirmed its commitment to serving the interests of the people. Through dynamic leadership, impassioned speeches, and a dedication to community engagement, the PLP continues to chart a path towards progress and prosperity for all citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.