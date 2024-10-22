Neva Manners-Limonta, Nevis Inland Revenue Deputy Comptroller Graduates with MBA !

Neva Manners-Limonta, the e Deputy Comptroller at the Nevis Inland Revenue Department, proudly graduated today with a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Suffolk in Ipswich, England.

Manners-Limonta’s journey to this remarkable milestone reflects her dedication to personal and professional growth, and her commitment to excellence in public service. As a leader in her field, she has demonstrated exceptional skill in managing financial operations and ensuring compliance within the Nevis Inland Revenue Department, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency of the island’s tax collection and administration processes.

Her academic accomplishment is not just a personal victory; it symbolizes a broader message of empowerment and determination for women in leadership roles within the Caribbean. With the skills and knowledge gained from her MBA, Manners-Limonta is poised to bring innovative solutions and strategic insights to her work, further advancing the goals of the Nevis government.

The graduation ceremony, attended by fellow graduates and dignitaries, celebrated the hard work and perseverance of students who have navigated the challenges of higher education, especially during recent global uncertainties. Manners-Limonta’s success story serves as an inspiration to many, illustrating the potential for growth and achievement in the pursuit of education.

As Neva Manners-Limonta embarks on this new chapter, her dedication to service, leadership, and community development will undoubtedly continue to impact Nevis positively. The entire island joins in congratulating her on this well-deserved accomplishment, eagerly anticipating the positive changes she will bring to her role and the community at large.