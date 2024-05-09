Peoples Labour Party Constituency #8 Hosts Dynamic General Meeting

On the evening of Wednesday, May 9th, the St. Peter’s Anglican Church Hall reverberated with the fervor of political engagement as Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Constituency #8 hosted a resounding success of a general meeting. Scores of constituents, predominantly party supporters, gathered to participate in an enthusiastic and lively forum, indicative of the growing momentum behind the PLP.

The presence of Dr. Timothy Harris, the National Leader and the nation’s 3rd Prime Minister, added gravitas to the occasion. Dr. Harris delivered passionate and substantive remarks, shedding light on the unfortunate state of affairs plaguing the country under what he described as the incompetent leadership of PM Dr. Terrance Drew. His presence and speech underscored the significance of the issues at hand and the urgency for change.

Attendees wasted no time in voicing their concerns, ranging from the soaring cost of living to the discontinuation of vital benefits like the PAP. They also lamented the rampant political victimization prevalent not only in the civil service but also extending its tentacles into the private sector. Cayon residents, in particular, expressed dismay over the scarce presence of their representative, PM Drew, since the 2022 election.

The meeting was expertly chaired by Interim Chairman for #8, Donly Saunders, who set the tone with opening remarks highlighting the economic hardships faced by the country and urging support for the PLP cause. National Secretary Petrona Thomas further galvanized the audience with an invitation to the upcoming National Convention in June, assuring them of robust representation from all constituencies.

Damian Weekes, the National Organizer, echoed the call for mobilization, emphasizing the growing strength of the PLP and urging constituents to turn out in numbers for the convention. Mr. Mars, the National Treasurer, emphasized the importance of financial support, urging members to pay their subscriptions, emphasizing that every dollar counts in these trying times.

The meeting took on a cultural note as educator Ms. Nadine Saunders recited a poignant poem, encapsulating the hardships endured under Labour and its adverse effects on the populace. Dr. Harris delivered a powerful presentation, exuding confidence in the PLP’s prospects for re-election while cautioning against complacency in the face of ongoing challenges.

The event concluded on a note of gratitude, with Nadine Saunders extending a heartfelt vote of thanks to all attendees and participants. Overall, the general meeting served as a testament to the PLP’s growing influence and showcased the party’s unwavering commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the nation. As the fastest-growing party in SKN, the PLP continues to galvanize support and momentum, positioning itself as a formidable force in the political landscape.