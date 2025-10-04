ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CIU TO HOST EXCLUSIVE INVESTOR EVENT IN AMMAN, JORDAN

Chairman Calvin St. Juste to Lead Landmark Gathering Strengthening Ties with Jordan

Amman, Jordan – October 4, 2025 – The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of St. Kitts and Nevis is set to host an exclusive investor event this Sunday, October 5, in Amman, marking a significant milestone in the decades-long relationship between the twin-island Federation and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The event will be hosted by His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the Board of Governors of the CIU. This visit marks Chairman St. Juste’s inaugural trip to Amman, where he expressed enthusiasm about experiencing Jordanian hospitality while building upon the enduring partnership between both nations.

In addressing a distinguished audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from Jordan and the wider Middle East, Chairman St. Juste will provide updates on the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. As the world’s first and longest-running initiative of its kind, the CBI Programme continues to capture global attention for its stability, credibility, and value.

Why Jordanian Investors are Looking to St. Kitts and Nevis

Bastion for Financial Freedom

The St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme offers a solid framework for safeguarding and growing wealth. With options for asset protection, succession planning, and global financial mobility, it ensures long-term prosperity for investors and their families.

Thriving Hub for Business Growth

Renowned for its transparent investment regime and sound governance, St. Kitts and Nevis provides a secure foundation for entrepreneurial success. Middle Eastern investors benefit from an internationally respected programme that supports expansion into new markets with confidence.

Securing a Legacy for Future Generations

The programme extends beyond immediate benefits, offering mobility, security, and opportunity to future generations. For Jordanian families, it represents a strategic pathway to global access while preserving cultural and familial continuity.

A Premier Global Programme

Often referred to as the “Premier Programme” of the global investment migration industry, the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme has been instrumental in fueling national development while granting thousands of families worldwide access to enhanced opportunities.

This weekend’s event in Amman is expected to strengthen the bond between Jordan’s dynamic investment community and St. Kitts and Nevis, creating new avenues for collaboration, growth, and prosperity.

Stakeholders attending will gain first-hand insights into the latest developments, hear directly from Chairman Calvin St. Juste, and explore why the Federation remains the top choice for forward-thinking global investors.