Soft Opening of the Regional Deal Office in St. Eustatius

The Statia Government is pleased to announce the opening of the Regional Deal Office, an important step in the Regional Deal: Statia 2026 programme. The office will serve as the main location for managing the regional deal projects and working with the public, community groups, and government partners.

The Regional Deal: Statia 2026 is a multi-year partnership between the Statia Government and the Government of the Netherlands, officially kickstarted January 2025. It focuses on sustainable development, heritage preservation, and strengthening social and economic resilience through targeted investment and collaboration.

The office is led by newly appointed Programme Managers Raimie Richardson and Nicole Asin, who take over from Theo Telting. Together, they will guide the progress of the Regional Deal and make sure the community is informed and involved.

Several major projects are already underway as part of the Regional Deal. Fort Oranje will be restored and developed into a fully functioning museum, with additional spaces for a conference room, gift shop, and café. This project aims to preserve the island’s history while creating a vibrant, multipurpose public space.

A new National Memorial Park will be created. This site will serve as a place of remembrance to honour enslaved ancestors. It will also feature the national trees of various countries, to be sent and contributed as symbols of unity and respect.

The Madam Theatre will be restored as a space for arts, culture, performances, and community events. The project is currently in the final phases of design, with architects from Michael Newton & Co. in collaboration with the programmes team.

Plans are also in development for a new Integrated Healthcare Facility to improve access to medical services and support the long-term health needs of the population along with the revitalisation of the botanical gardens.

These projects reflect the Government’s commitment to cultural heritage, community development, and quality of life for all residents of Statia. The Government also wishes to express its sincere thanks to all supporting ministries in the European Netherlands for their continued cooperation and partnership in advancing these initiatives.