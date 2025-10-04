Londy Esdaille Appointed General Manager of Nevis Co-operative Credit Union

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — October 1, 2025 — The Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited (NCCU) has announced the appointment of Ms. Londy Esdaille as its new General Manager, effective October 1, 2025.

Ms. Esdaille, a dedicated servant of the Credit Union movement for over 25 years, has steadily risen through the ranks. She has held several key positions including Accountant, Head of the Finance and Accounting Department, and most recently, Acting General Manager. Her extensive financial expertise, seasoned leadership, and deep commitment to the co-operative principles of service, trust, and community position her as an ideal choice to guide the NCCU into its next era.

This leadership transition comes as Mr. George Sydney Newton retires after an extraordinary 31 years of service as General Manager. Under his stewardship, the Credit Union grew into one of the most resilient and trusted financial institutions in the Federation.

In recognizing both leaders, Board Chair Collin Walwyn said:

“Ms. Esdaille’s appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in her vision, experience, and dedication to our members. At the same time, we salute the remarkable contribution of Mr. Newton, whose leadership has left a lasting legacy for the Credit Union and its members.”

The NCCU Board extended heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Newton for his decades of dedication while expressing optimism for the future under Ms. Esdaille’s leadership. With a firm foundation built on financial strength and community values, the Credit Union anticipates continued growth, innovation, and enhanced member service in the years ahead.