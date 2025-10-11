THE MOST UNACCOUNTABLE PARLIAMENT IN HISTORY

Three Years. Twenty-Five Sessions. Not a Single Set of Minutes.

By SKN Times

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a parliamentary democracy, the public record is sacred. It is the official truth — the written heartbeat of accountability, the legal memory of a nation’s decisions. Yet, under the Drew administration, that sacred duty has been abandoned. St. Kitts and Nevis has now earned the shameful distinction of being the first country in Westminster-style parliamentary history to go an astonishing three years — and more than twenty-five sittings — without tabling a single set of official minutes.

The Great Deflection: “It’s on YouTube”

Supporters of the government, cornered by facts, have tried to brush off this glaring constitutional dereliction with a breathtakingly shallow argument: “The minutes are outdated — everything’s live-streamed now, everything’s online.”

That argument is not just weak — it’s dangerous. Parliamentary minutes are not mere relics of a pre-digital age; they are the verified, certified, and legally recognized record of proceedings. A YouTube video or Facebook live stream is not an official document. It can be edited, taken down, or manipulated. A parliamentary minute, once tabled, becomes the indisputable archival truth — a document that can be cited in court, referenced in audits, and studied by historians.

To suggest that digital footage replaces written records is to suggest that a selfie replaces a passport. It’s absurd. It’s governance by convenience — and a mockery of the rule of law.

A Government Allergic to Accountability

What this administration calls “modernization” looks, in practice, like institutional neglect and concealment. The refusal to table minutes for three years means Parliament has effectively operated without a permanent, written record of its actions.

That is not modernization. That is erasure.

Each session that passes without official minutes is another page missing from the nation’s history — another brick chipped from the foundation of democracy. When future generations try to understand how laws were debated or decisions justified, they will find nothing — no record, no transparency, no trace.

This silence serves one purpose: to protect a government increasingly defined by spin over substance and presentation over procedure.

Scraping the Barrel? No — Exposing the Barrel’s Rot

When opposition leader and former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris raised the alarm, government loyalists accused him of “scraping the bottom of the barrel.” But Harris wasn’t nitpicking — he was exposing a constitutional scandal hiding in plain sight.

By pointing out the absence of minutes, Harris forced the country to confront a brutal truth: our Parliament has been running without documentation. That’s not a partisan jab — that’s a governance crisis. Even in the most turbulent times of the past — from colonial rule to independence — no Parliament in St. Kitts and Nevis has ever failed to produce its minutes for such an extended period.

This is uncharted territory — a historic collapse of administrative integrity.

Transparency Theater: Cameras Without Accountability

Yes, the sessions are live. Yes, you can watch debates on Facebook and YouTube. But what good is a livestream when there’s no official transcript, no confirmed record, no documented corrections, and no certified version of events?

A government that prides itself on being “the most transparent ever” has somehow become the least documented in modern Caribbean history. Transparency is not about being visible — it’s about being accountable.

What we have now is transparency theater — bright lights, live cameras, empty files.

The Legal and Historical Consequences

Minutes are not optional. They are mandated under parliamentary procedure and constitutional norms. They are essential for:

Auditing legislative decisions and ensuring procedural compliance.

and ensuring procedural compliance. Judicial review , when laws or resolutions are challenged.

, when laws or resolutions are challenged. Historical continuity, preserving the nation’s institutional record.

By neglecting this duty, the Drew government risks creating a black hole in the national archive — a three-year blank space where democracy is supposed to live.

Future historians and citizens will look back at this period and find… nothing. Just silence. Just a government that broadcast its words to the world but never wrote them down.

Modern Technology, Medieval Governance

In 2025, technology is supposed to strengthen transparency, not excuse its absence. Electronic minutes can be prepared, verified, and tabled faster than ever before. The failure to do so, therefore, is not about modernization — it’s about willful disregard.

If “everything is online,” then why hasn’t a single PDF, a single link, or a single document been laid before the House? The answer is chilling: because this administration doesn’t want a paper trail.

They prefer public relations over public record, slogans over statutes, and livestreams over legality.

The Verdict

Three years. Twenty-five sessions. Zero minutes.

That’s not progress — that’s regression.

That’s not transparency — that’s tactical opacity.

That’s not leadership — that’s administrative collapse.

When a government cannot even maintain its own parliamentary record, it’s no longer a question of competence; it’s a question of credibility.

In the grand ledger of history, the Drew administration will not be remembered for its “new era” of openness — but for presiding over the most unaccountable Parliament St. Kitts and Nevis has ever seen.