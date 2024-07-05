Guard against mosquito-borne diseases

KINGSTON, Jamaica. Thursday, July 4, 2024: Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, members of the public are reminded to be vigilant in order to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue.

Here are some tips to help you.

Search around the home for places where water may have settled and clear them.

Use insect repellent containing DEET.

Use mosquito nets.

Use mosquito destroyer.

Put screens on windows and doors.

Avoid places with standing water or garbage piles.

For further information, please contact the Health Emergency Operations Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).