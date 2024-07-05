Guard against mosquito-borne diseases
KINGSTON, Jamaica. Thursday, July 4, 2024: Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, members of the public are reminded to be vigilant in order to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue.
Here are some tips to help you.
- Search around the home for places where water may have settled and clear them.
- Use insect repellent containing DEET.
- Use mosquito nets.
- Use mosquito destroyer.
- Put screens on windows and doors.
- Avoid places with standing water or garbage piles.
For further information, please contact the Health Emergency Operations Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.