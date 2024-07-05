Guard against mosquito-borne diseases

Posted on July 5, 2024 in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica. Thursday, July 4, 2024: Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, members of the public are reminded to be vigilant in order to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue.

Here are some tips to help you.

  • Search around the home for places where water may have settled and clear them.
  • Use insect repellent containing DEET.
  • Use mosquito nets.
  • Use mosquito destroyer.
  • Put screens on windows and doors.
  • Avoid places with standing water or garbage piles.

For further information, please contact the Health Emergency Operations Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

