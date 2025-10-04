Presenting the Board of Directors of the Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited

Charlestown, Nevis – October 4, 2025 – The Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited (NCCU) is pleased to introduce its newly elected Board of Directors, who were duly appointed to serve following the organization’s 52nd Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors for the 2025–2026 term is as follows:

Geron Browne Kenish David Shemica Maloney Donovan Herbert Collin Walwyn

Mr. Collin Walwyn – President

Mr. Donovan Herbert – Vice President

Ms. Shemica Maloney – Secretary

Mrs. Lesa Tyson – Assistant Secretary

Mrs. Kenisha David – Treasurer

Mr. Chavil Archibald – Assistant Treasurer

Mr. Geran Browne – Director

The Nevis Co-operative Credit Union, which has been a cornerstone of financial empowerment and community development on the island, continues to thrive under the stewardship of capable and dedicated leaders. With the appointment of this new Board, the institution reaffirms its mission of providing trusted financial services, promoting thrift, and fostering economic growth among its members.

Speaking on behalf of the institution, the NCCU expressed gratitude to the outgoing officers for their service, and extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected team. Their willingness to accept these roles is a testament to their commitment to cooperative principles and to ensuring that members continue to benefit from responsible governance, innovation, and sustainable growth.

As the Credit Union continues its journey beyond five decades of service, the Board of Directors is poised to guide the organization into a new era of financial strength, member engagement, and community impact.

We extend congratulations to the newly elected officers and thank them for their ongoing commitment to serve in these important roles.