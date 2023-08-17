St. Kitts and Nevis Citizens Express Concerns Over Lack of Transparency in $8 Million Museum Project

The $8 million Robert L Bradshaw Museum project in St. Kitts and Nevis continues to raise eyebrows among citizens, who are voicing their concerns about the lack of transparency and the apparent disregard for procurement regulations. The project, which is aimed at establishing a museum in honor of the country’s first Premier and National Hero, Sir Robert L Bradshaw, has reportedly proceeded without proper adherence to procurement legislation.

Citizens are questioning the government’s priorities, given the urgency of other pressing issues such as healthcare deterioration and rising crime rates. The concerns regarding the project’s execution without appropriate procurement procedures only intensify the unease among the public.

Adding to the skepticism is the discontinuation of social services programs that have previously provided support to thousands of beneficiaries. The removal of over 3000 beneficiaries from initiatives like the Poverty Alleviation Programme and the PEACE Programme, which has been replaced by the “Elevate” programme, has left citizens seeking clarity on the rationale behind these changes and how they will impact those in need.

Transparency and accountability remain fundamental pillars of good governance, and citizens rightfully expect open communication and adherence to proper procedures in the execution of public projects. As concerns mount and questions persist, St. Kitts and Nevis citizens are seeking reassurances that their government’s actions align with the best interests of the country and its people.