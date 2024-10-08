HAZEL BRANDY-WILLIAMS’ REACH ME CORP. IGNITES TECH REVOLUTION: LAUNCHES TECHNOVATION GIRLS ST. KITTS & NEVIS

In a groundbreaking move toward youth empowerment and gender equality in technology, Reach Me Corporation, spearheaded by Mrs. Hazel Brandy-Williams, has launched the Caribbean’s first-ever Technovation Girls chapter in St. Kitts & Nevis. This monumental initiative aims to arm girls aged 8-18 with vital skills in coding, entrepreneurship, and leadership, transforming them into the tech leaders and problem-solvers of tomorrow.

Technovation Girls, a globally renowned program, teaches young women how to create app-based and AI-driven solutions to real-world problems. Under the stewardship of Chapter Ambassador Zanya Wilkinson and the unwavering support of Mrs. Brandy-Williams, participants will receive hands-on experience and mentorship that will mold them into future tech innovators.

Reach Me Corporation, long dedicated to empowering women and youth, continues to make strides in offering tailored training and services, from career growth workshops to business start-up support. The organization’s holistic approach to economic empowerment dovetails perfectly with Technovation Girls’ mission to elevate young women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

Mrs. Brandy-Williams shared her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “Technovation Girls aligns perfectly with the mission of Reach Me Corporation—empowering young women and providing them with opportunities to thrive in fields where they are underrepresented. We are excited to see these girls grow into the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.”

This initiative marks the dawn of a new era for young girls in St. Kitts & Nevis, where they can envision themselves as future entrepreneurs and tech trailblazers. With the combined efforts of Reach Me Corporation and Technovation Girls, the region stands poised to witness the emergence of a new generation of leaders driving innovation, problem-solving, and technological advancement.

To learn more, visit www.reachmengo.com.