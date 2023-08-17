ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PRIME MINISTER TERRANCE DREW MUM ON CONTROVERSIAL $300 MILLION SOLAR FARM LOAN

Amidst growing curiosity and concern, Prime Minister Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis has yet to provide clarity on the recent announcement of a substantial EC$300 million loan from AFREXIM Bank for a solar farm project. The project, initially greenlit and signed for construction by the previous Dr. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration through a partnership with a Swiss company, had been set to incur no costs for the country’s taxpayers.

However, the decision by the Drew administration to shift away from the previously approved project in favor of acquiring a significant loan has raised eyebrows among citizens and experts alike. The lack of transparency regarding the rationale behind this move has left many questioning the motives behind the change.

While the promise of renewable energy infrastructure is commendable, the apparent shift from a no-cost, taxpayer-friendly initiative to one involving a substantial loan warrants a comprehensive explanation from the Prime Minister’s office. As the country grapples with economic considerations and the sustainable development of clean energy solutions, citizens are eager for open communication about the administration’s decision-making process.

As concerns about fiscal responsibility and transparent governance continue to be voiced, Prime Minister Terrance Drew faces mounting pressure to address the questions surrounding the redirection of funds and the implications of taking on a significant loan for the solar farm project. Clarity on this matter is not only crucial for understanding the administration’s priorities but also for ensuring that the best interests of the nation are being upheld in the pursuit of a sustainable energy future.