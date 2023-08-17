St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics President Attends World Athletics Congress in Budapest

Delwayne Delaney, the President of Athletics in St. Kitts and Nevis, is currently in Budapest to participate in the esteemed World Athletics Congress. As the highest authority for both the global sport of athletics and World Athletics itself, this Congress serves as a pivotal platform for decision-making and discussions that shape the direction of athletics worldwide.

The Congress holds significant responsibility, with bodies like the Council and the Executive Board of World Athletics being answerable to it. Additionally, these bodies are mandated to provide annual reports to the Congress, fostering transparency and accountability within the organization.

With the representation of the 214 Member Federations, each sending up to three delegates, the World Athletics Congress becomes a diverse gathering of voices from around the globe. This diversity underscores the inclusive nature of the Congress and its role in shaping the future of athletics in a manner that reflects the collective interests of its member nations.

Delwayne Delaney’s participation from St. Kitts and Nevis not only highlights the nation’s commitment to the global athletic community but also serves as a valuable opportunity to contribute to discussions that impact the sport’s growth, development, and governance. As the Congress progresses, the collective decisions taken here will reverberate throughout the world of athletics, influencing policies and initiatives that promote the sport’s progress and inclusivity.