ST. CLAIR HODGE BEYOND THE COURT: SKN VOLLEYBALL STAR SELECTED FOR FIVB’S PRESTIGIOUS “BEYOND THE SPORT” PROGRAM

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – September 23, 2025 – From the courts of Basseterre to the global stage in Switzerland, St. Kitts and Nevis volleyball powerhouse St. Clair Hodge has landed one of the most prestigious honors in international sport – a coveted spot in the FIVB “Beyond the Sport” Global Athlete Program.

This groundbreaking initiative, hosted by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), will take place from October 6–10 in Lausanne, Switzerland, and is designed to prepare the world’s top volleyball and beach volleyball athletes for life beyond competition.

A GLOBAL SELECTION, A LOCAL HERO

Hodge’s selection places him in the inaugural cohort of elite volleyball leaders, chosen through a rigorous global process of applications, shortlisting, and interviews. Representing both St. Kitts and Nevis and the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA), Hodge called the achievement “a rare and invaluable opportunity.”

“It’s an opportunity for retiring and retired volleyball players to network, upskill, and learn new things. The fact that I was selected from a global set of volleyball players makes this incredible,” Hodge explained.

PREPARING ATHLETES FOR LIFE AFTER COMPETITION

Far from a ceremonial honor, the program provides practical tools and hands-on guidance for athletes transitioning from the court into their next professional chapter. Already, Hodge and fellow participants have begun preparatory coursework in personal branding, reputation management, daily routines, and career accomplishments.

“The early exercises show just how committed the program is to ensuring we understand our strengths and position ourselves for long-term success,” Hodge added.

BRINGING GLOBAL KNOWLEDGE HOME

For Hodge, the honor is not just personal – it’s national. He intends to leverage this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to uplift sports in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This is a perfect opportunity to advance my understanding of global operations, make international connections, and bring back ideas that can be applied not only in volleyball, but across different sporting disciplines in our Federation,” he said.

AN ATHLETE, A LEADER, A VISIONARY

Beyond the court, Hodge is already a force in Caribbean sport. He serves as Chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) Athletes’ Commission and is an executive member of the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA). His track record of leadership makes his inclusion in this pioneering group of global volleyball ambassadors even more fitting.

A MILESTONE FOR SKN SPORT

Hodge’s achievement underscores St. Kitts and Nevis’ growing reputation in global sporting circles. His voice and vision will now echo on an international stage – ensuring that the Federation is not just represented in competition, but also in shaping the future of athletes worldwide.