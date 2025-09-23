ST. KITTS-NEVIS CBI RANKED #1 FOR 5TH STRAIGHT YEAR – BUT CITIZENS LEFT ASKING: “WHERE IS THE MONEY?”

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – September 24, 2025 – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme has once again been ranked #1 in the world for the fifth straight year, a record-breaking achievement that should be cause for national pride. Yet instead of celebration, a wave of frustration, anger, and cynicism is sweeping across the Federation, as citizens demand answers to one burning question: “If we’re #1, why is life so hard?”

Citizens Cry Foul: “Show Us the Money!”

Social media erupted after the announcement, with scores of ordinary Kittitians and Nevisians venting their disbelief.

“So how we not seeing the money? Why life so hard? Laba is the problem,” one user blasted. Others echoed the same sentiment:

“ Show me the money! ”

” “ The money in the bucket with the bottom drop out. ”

” “Where is Nevis’ fair share?”

The outrage reflects deep disillusionment with how CBI revenues are being managed. Citizens argue that while the programme continues to top global rankings, the benefits are nowhere to be seen in their daily lives.

Broken Promises: No Dividends, No Relief

Errol Charles, another frustrated voice online, summed up the anger:

“First every year but the money not trickling down to the citizens. No dividends as promised, no more double salary, and a government policy to help foreign investors and make life hard for locals.”

The complaints highlight unfulfilled promises of CBI dividends, economic trickle-down, and tangible national improvements. Instead, citizens are grappling with a struggling economy, rising cost of living, and worsening healthcare.

Nevis Left in the Cold

The “Fair Share for Nevis” battle continues to ignite fury. Glenice Jones wrote:

“All I am saying is where is the money for Nevis’ fair share? St. Kitts government needs to let Nevis get away because they are not treating Nevis good. St. Kitts man is all for themselves and no regards for Nevis.”

The sentiment reflects long-simmering tensions between the two islands, with many Nevisians feeling exploited and sidelined despite their constitutional right to a proportional share of CBI revenues.

Healthcare, Economy in Decline

Meanwhile, ordinary families point to the rapid deterioration of the health sector, shortages of medicines, and the constant borrowing of money abroad – even from countries like Nigeria – as proof that the CBI windfall is being squandered.

“It’s a burning shame to see this country in such a hot mess,” lamented Dawn Thompson.

Hazel Claxton added:

“Then why are we still paying such high VAT among other things? Where is the breaking point? Give me a break please!”

The Harsh Reality

What was once promoted as the “platinum brand” of global citizenship is now a lightning rod of public anger. The optics of celebrating international recognition while citizens cry out over unpaid dividends, lack of healthcare, and economic hardship are proving disastrous for the government.

St. Kitts and Nevis may be #1 in the glossy pages of international CBI rankings, but for the people on the ground, it feels like they are ranked last when it comes to seeing real benefits.

As one citizen put it bluntly:

“Oh really!? And we the majority of citizens gat life so damn hard. I will rejoice when it hits my pockets! What’s the big secret?”