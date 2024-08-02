Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Issues Official Statement on the Passing of Former Minister Glenn ‘Ghost’ Phillip

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 02, 2024 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis deeply mourns the passing of The Honourable Glenn ‘Ghost’ Phillip, a distinguished former Minister of Government and Member of Parliament for St. Christopher Four. The Honourable Phillip, affectionately known as ‘Ghost,’ was a revered and influential figure whose legacy extends across both the political and sports arenas.

Honourable Phillip dedicated his life to the service of his community and the development of sports, particularly basketball, in our nation. As a Member of Parliament, he succeeded Hon. Rupert Herbert in 2008, bringing with him a profound commitment to education, sports, and community development. His efforts in establishing community centres and sporting facilities have significantly enriched the lives of many and fostered a spirit of togetherness within the community.

In addition to his political achievements, Honourable Phillip made remarkable contributions to the sports community. Under his leadership, the St. Kitts and Nevis National Basketball Team achieved multiple victories, including notable successes in the Leeward Islands tournament. His dedication to nurturing young talent and promoting sportsmanship has left an indelible mark on the national sports landscape.

From today, August 02, 2024, there will be a three-day mourning period, during which the national flag of St. Kitts and Nevis shall be flown at half-mast on all government buildings and official residences throughout the Federation. This gesture symbolizes our profound respect and collective grief for the loss of an exceptional son of the soil.

Further details regarding the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of The Honourable Glenn ‘Ghost’ Phillip during this time of profound loss. His contributions to our nation will forever be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

For any inquiries or further information, please contact the Cabinet Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office at 1-869-467-1167.