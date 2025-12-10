ASAP BAND MAKE HISTORY WITH GLOBAL SOCA BREAKTHROUGH-“DROP IT” HITS #1 IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS, CRACKS U.S. iTUNES TOP 60 IN MASSIVE CAREER MILESTONE

SKN TIMES ENTERTAINMENT |

St. Kitts and Nevis is officially on the global soca map once again as “Drop It” by ASAP Band featuring Brandon surges to #1 on both Apple Music and iTunes locally, while also peaking at an incredible #57 on iTunes World in the United States—the group’s highest-charting U.S. record to date.

The major breakthrough was confirmed via international soca platform The Soca Source, igniting widespread celebration across the Federation and throughout the Caribbean diaspora. The achievement marks a career-defining moment for ASAP Band and vocalist Brandon, proving once again that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to export world-class musical talent.

To reach the upper tiers of the U.S. iTunes World chart—especially in a space dominated by mainstream global acts—is no small feat. The song’s climb reflects strong diaspora support, viral momentum, and heavy rotation across party circuits, social media, and Carnival playlists worldwide.

Locally, the record’s dominance on both Apple Music and iTunes in St. Kitts and Nevis signals more than just a hit song—it signals a cultural moment. From house parties to fetes, radio airplay to dance challenges, “Drop It” has become one of the most infectious soca anthems to emerge for the season.

The U.S. charting success, meanwhile, confirms that the sound of St. Kitts is now resonating far beyond the region, firmly planting its flag inside the competitive American digital marketplace in the United States.

Industry insiders are already calling this one of the biggest international soca breakthroughs ever recorded by a St. Kitts-based group, with momentum expected to carry straight into the upcoming Carnival and festival circuits across North America, Europe, and the Caribbean.

For ASAP Band and Brandon, this moment is historic.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, it’s another powerful reminder:

Small island. Big sound. Global impact.