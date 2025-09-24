Dr. Dasima Martin’s vision and expertise drive comprehensive healthcare services as Vital Care Medical Center marks its first anniversary in St. Kitts.

Basseterre, St. Kitts — September 2025 — Vital Care Medical Center is celebrating its first anniversary, marking one year since the state-of-the-art healthcare facility opened its doors to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. At the heart of this milestone is Dr. Dasima Martin, owner and Medical Director, whose vision and leadership have shaped Vital Care into one of the Federation’s most comprehensive and accessible centers for wellness.

A One-Stop Destination for Health and Recovery

Vital Care specializes in sports medicine, family medicine, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and massage therapy — making it a trusted choice for athletes, active individuals, and anyone recovering from injury. From sprained ankles and knee pain to torn ligaments and lower back issues, patients have found relief and expert treatment tailored to their needs.

But the services don’t stop there. Vital Care also provides chronic disease management for conditions such as asthma, hypertension, and diabetes, ensuring holistic care that supports both preventative and long-term wellness.

Conveniently Located and Accessible

The clinic is located at No. 1 Camps Development on the Island Main Road, offering ample parking and a fully wheelchair-accessible office. This ease of access ensures every patient — regardless of mobility — can arrive stress-free and be welcomed into a professional and comfortable environment.

Flexible Hours for Busy Lives

Understanding the demands of modern schedules, Vital Care Medical Center operates six days a week with extended and flexible hours:

Mondays, Thursdays & Fridays : 9 AM – 5 PM

: 9 AM – 5 PM Tuesdays & Wednesdays : 12 PM – 7 PM

: 12 PM – 7 PM Saturdays: 10 AM – 4 PM

Appointments can be booked by calling 869-660-8262, giving patients direct and easy access to care.

Leadership and Expertise

Guided by its Medical Director Dr. Dasima Martin — a young educated and knowledgeable physician with advanced training in Sports Medicine (MSc, UWI, Distinction) and extensive experience as a District Medical Officer with the Ministry of Health — Vital Care reflects a blend of international expertise and local commitment.

From the University Hospital of the West Indies to leading roles in non-communicable disease coordination and community health in both Jamaica and St. Kitts, the Medical Director brings unmatched knowledge and passion to the practice.

Looking Ahead

As it celebrates its first year, Vital Care Medical Center is poised to expand its impact in redefining wellness across the Federation. With its patient-first philosophy, comprehensive services, and dedication to accessible care, the center is quickly becoming a cornerstone of healthcare delivery in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Vital Care Medical Center: Redefining Wellness. Experience the difference.