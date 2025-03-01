Soul Legend Angie Stone Dies in Tragic Crash at 63 — Music World Mourns Iconic Voice

The music world is reeling from the shocking death of soul legend Angie Stone, who tragically passed away at the age of 63 after a devastating car accident. The beloved singer was en route to Baltimore to perform at the CIAA Tournament Weekend, one of the biggest HBCU sporting events, when her Mercedes Benz Sprinter van flipped three times following a collision with an 18-wheeler.

The accident occurred shortly after Stone had wrapped a performance in Alabama. She was traveling with members of her band when the tragedy struck. Details of the crash remain under investigation, but reports confirm that the impact of the collision was catastrophic.

Angie Stone’s soulful voice and timeless music touched the lives of millions. With hits like “Take Everything In”, “Baby” featuring the late Betty Wright, “Here We Go Again”, “Make It Last”, “Sometimes”, and “Go Back to Your Life”, Stone’s sound became synonymous with modern soul and R&B.

Stone’s legacy stretches far beyond music. She leaves behind her daughter Diamond Stone, who is the mother of Angie’s two cherished grandchildren, and her son Michael Archer Jr., from her past relationship with R&B star D’Angelo.

Fans and fellow artists have flooded social media with tributes, mourning the loss of a woman whose voice defined an era.

“Your music was the soundtrack to our lives. Rest in power, Angie Stone. A true queen of soul,” one fan wrote.

From chart-topping albums to her unforgettable presence on stage, Angie Stone’s contribution to music will live on forever.

Rest in Peace, Angie Stone. Your voice will echo through the ages.