In a poignant twist of fate, Hazel Byron, a name lesser-known than the acclaimed Kim Collins, emerged as the true superstar, surpassing even the achievements of the nation’s celebrated athlete. Hazel’s remarkable journey, marked by unparalleled triumphs in the face of adversity, demands recognition and celebration on a global scale.

Born on November 8th, 1972, in Bath Village, Nevis, Hazel defied the odds from the outset, battling severe health challenges associated with Down’s syndrome. Despite her struggles, she displayed unwavering determination and a spirit of resilience that propelled her to extraordinary heights.

Hazel’s crowning glory came in 1987 when, at just 14 years old, she etched her name in history as the first Special Olympic gold medalist from St. Kitts and Nevis at the 1987 Special Olympics World Summer Games at South Bend, Indiana. eHer remarkable feat included clinching three gold medals and a bronze, a remarkable achievement that remains unmatched in the nation’s sporting annals.

While Hazel’s accomplishments may have been overshadowed by mainstream narratives, her legacy as a trailblazer and champion endures. In 2008, she was honored by Premier Joseph Parry of the Nevis Island Administration, receiving a Silver Independence Anniversary plaque in recognition of her unparalleled sporting prowess.

Hazel’s recent passing, coinciding with Kim Collins’ birthday, serves as a poignant reminder of her enduring impact and the profound loss felt by the nation. Her funeral, attended by mourners from around the world, underscored the indelible mark she left on hearts and minds, transcending the realm of sports to embody the essence of true greatness.