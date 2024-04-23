RAYNELLE LORD HONORED WITH 2023 JOSHUA OBADIAH WILLIAMS EXCELLENCE AWARD

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 11th April 2024 (CFBC) – Raynelle Lord, a beacon of academic excellence and dedication, has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Joshua Obadiah Williams Excellence Award in Teacher Education, with a focus on Early Childhood Education. The award ceremony, held at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) in the Poinciana Conference Room, marked a significant moment in Ms. Lord’s journey, celebrating her outstanding achievements and contributions to education.

Ms. Lord, a native of Georgetown, Guyana, emerged as the deserving recipient of the monetary prize amounting to EC$4000, an increase from the previous award sum of EC$3500. Established 29 years ago in 1995, this esteemed award recognizes the top-performing graduate from the Division of Teacher Education at CFBC, based on academic excellence in University of the West Indies (UWI) Examinations and teaching practicum performance.

Born in the same year as the inception of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Excellence Award, Ms. Lord’s academic journey has been characterized by unwavering determination and remarkable achievements. From her formative years in Guyana to her enrollment at Queen’s College, Guyana’s premier secondary institution, she demonstrated a commitment to excellence that paved the way for her future success.

Following her migration to St. Kitts in 2013, Ms. Lord faced challenges that temporarily interrupted her academic pursuits. However, her resilience and dedication shone through as she engaged in various roles, including substitute teaching and assisting at daycare centers, garnering valuable experience in early childhood education.

Resuming her studies at CFBC in 2021 within the Division of Teacher Education, specializing in Early Childhood Education, Ms. Lord’s academic performance remained exemplary, earning her the distinction of graduating at the top of her class in February 2024. Alongside the Joshua Obadiah Williams Excellence Award, she also received accolades such as the Early Childhood Unit Award and legacy awards honoring her academic prowess.

Dr. Joycelyn Archibald-Pennyfeather, Dean of the Division of Teacher Education, lauded Ms. Lord’s achievements, describing her as a paragon of excellence who navigated her academic journey with determination and resilience. The award ceremony was attended by prominent figures including CFBC President Mr. Andrew Abraham, Registrar Ms. Yasmaine Davis, and Vice Presidents Dr. Moyia Rowtham and Mr. Ian Ferguson, along with members of the Williams family and esteemed educators.

The Joshua Obadiah Williams Excellence Award pays homage to the legacy of Joshua Obadiah Williams, a distinguished educator, philosopher, and humanitarian whose contributions to education in St. Kitts and Nevis are eternally revered. His dedication to teaching and research, coupled with his profound impact on generations of students, continues to inspire future educators like Raynelle Lord to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits and educational endeavors.