THE WORLD MOURNS JIMMY CLIFF

Reggae’s Second-Biggest Icon—Surpassed Only by Bob Marley—Dies at 81

Times Caribbean News Desk

Monday, November 24, 2025

A towering pillar of Caribbean culture has fallen. International reggae legend Jimmy Cliff has died at 81, leaving behind a legacy so expansive and foundational that only one artist—the late, great Bob Marley—stands above him in reggae’s global pantheon.

The heartbreaking news came Monday from his wife, Latifa Chambers, who revealed via his official social media pages that Cliff passed away after a battle with pneumonia which followed a seizure.

Her message was emotional, dignified, and reflective of a life that touched millions:

“I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

With his passing, the world now mourns reggae music’s second-biggest icon, the only man in the genre’s history whose cultural footprint, longevity, and global recognition rivalled that of Bob Marley himself.

THE RISE OF A GIANT: FROM JAMES CHAMBERS TO GLOBAL PHENOMENON

Born James Chambers, the young singer left Jamaica’s rural hills for Kingston with nothing but ambition and a voice powerful enough to shift global music history. Under producer Leslie Kong, he recorded early hit singles that shaped the evolution of ska and rocksteady.

His breakout smash Hurricane Hattie—which topped the Jamaican charts—marked the birth of a future icon. As the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) recalls, Cliff was already a standout talent among a generation of rising stars.

Even then, it was clear:

This was no ordinary artist—this was destiny in motion.

TAKING REGGAE TO THE WORLD: THE LONDON ERA

In 1965, at Chris Blackwell’s urging, Jimmy Cliff moved to London—a historic relocation that placed him at the crossroads of a global cultural shift.

There, Cliff fused reggae with:

Soul

Pop

Rhythm and Blues

International folk elements

By the late 1960s, he had already accomplished what few Caribbean artists ever dreamt of:

He won major acclaim in South America after performing Waterfall in Brazil.

His album Wonderful World, Beautiful People became an international success.

became an international success. His music directly inspired Paul Simon, who studied Cliff’s sound while exploring reggae’s depth.

Before the world even knew Marley’s name, Jimmy Cliff had already become reggae’s first international star.

THE HARDER THEY COME: THE CULTURAL SHOCKWAVE

Everything changed in 1972 with the release of the film that would become the single most important cultural export in Jamaican history:

THE HARDER THEY COME

Jimmy Cliff wasn’t just the star—

he was the heartbeat, the truth, the spirit of an entire nation captured on film.

His portrayal of Ivan Martin was electrifying, real, and revolutionary. And the soundtrack he helped shape—now considered one of the greatest ever recorded—gave the world timeless masterpieces:

Many Rivers to Cross

Sitting in Limbo

You Can Get It If You Really Want

The Harder They Come

The film introduced international audiences to the gritty authenticity of Jamaican life and transformed reggae from a local rhythm into a global cultural force.

For a moment in history—

Jimmy Cliff was the biggest reggae star alive.

Only Marley’s meteoric rise later in the decade would eclipse him.

A LEGACY RIGHT NEXT TO MARLEY’S IN THE GLOBAL STORY OF REGGAE

To speak of Jimmy Cliff is to speak of a man whose contributions are second only to Bob Marley—

and whose impact stands shoulder-to-shoulder with every major musical titan of the 20th century.

Cliff achieved what very few Caribbean artists ever could:

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions

UNESCO Artist for Peace designation

Global tours across continents

Lifelong chart success across multiple genres

Influence on scores of international musicians

A career spanning seven decades

His voice remains one of the most unmistakable in reggae history—

an instrument of pain, prayer, rebellion, hope and endurance.

If Marley was the genre’s prophet,

Jimmy Cliff was its warrior, its ambassador, and its unstoppable torchbearer.

THE GLOBAL TRIBUTE: A PLANET CELEBRATES A CARIBBEAN KING

Today, tributes pour in from:

Presidents

Prime ministers

Global recording artists

Caribbean cultural icons

Fans across Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia

From Kingston to London, São Paulo to Brooklyn, Basseterre to Johannesburg, the world bows its head not simply for a musician—but for a cultural liberator.

He gave reggae its first international push.

He brought Jamaican storytelling to the global stage.

He paved the way for the generations that followed.

TIMES CARIBBEAN FINAL WORD

Jimmy Cliff now joins the pantheon of Caribbean immortals.

He leaves behind a legacy so monumental that it can only be placed in its rightful order:

1. Bob Marley — Reggae’s Eternal Prophet

2. Jimmy Cliff — Reggae’s Global Pioneer and Second-Greatest Icon of All Time

His music will continue to breathe life into the Caribbean soul.

His voice will continue to echo through global consciousness.

His influence will continue to shape every generation of reggae artists to come.

Rest in Power, Jimmy Cliff —

The global messenger.

The revolutionary son of Jamaica.

Reggae’s irreplaceable second-greatest icon.