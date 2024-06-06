SOCIAL ACTIVIST DEMANDS ACTION ON MOLD INFESTATION AT MAIN JNF HOSPITAL

ST. KITTS, June 6, 2024 (St.Kitts-Nevis Times) — Social activist, Retired Banker and Financial advisor Gwenet Byron Bedejo-Ortiz has joined citizens in expressing support for the staff, doctors, and nurses at the J.N. France General Hospital amidst growing concerns over mold infestation. Doctors and nurses have voiced their grievances regarding the mold issue, highlighting its adverse effects on both staff and patients.Speaking out against the alarming situation, Bedejo-Ortiz emphasized the critical role of government officials in addressing the health crisis. “There are two (2) Medical Doctors who are a part of the governance structure in the Federation of St. Kitts-Nevis,” she stated. “The Prime Minister is the Minister of Health. It has been drawn to my attention that MOLD continues to be a major problem at the J.N. France General Hospital.”Bedejo-Ortiz further highlighted the urgency of the situation, drawing parallels to previous mold-related incidents. “The former Labour Administration suffered serious consequences for mold issues at the Basseterre High School,” she noted. “To-date, this matter has not been resolved by the Government, in a similar manner to many other problems that are plaguing the Administration.”Expressing frustration over the lack of decisive action from authorities, Bedejo-Ortiz called upon citizens to demand accountability. “Kittitians and Nevisians continue to have tolerance for poor performance by the Government in all sectors,” she lamented. “The nation’s health is the nation’s wealth. When will the citizens take a firm stand and express their chagrin about matters of state? The cowardice attitude and behavior should not continue. The time to act is now!”As concerns mount over the health and safety of both healthcare workers and patients, the call for immediate intervention to address the mold infestation at the J.N. France General Hospital grows louder. With citizens and activists uniting to demand accountability and action, all eyes are on government officials to prioritize the well-being of the nation and its healthcare infrastructure.