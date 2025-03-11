Reggae Legend Cocoa Tea Passes Away at 65

Broward, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida – The reggae world is mourning the loss of Colvin “Cocoa Tea” Scott, the beloved singer, producer, and dancehall icon, who passed away earlier this morning at the age of 65.

His wife, Malvia Scott, confirmed to The Gleaner that he died at 4:46 a.m. at a hospital in Broward, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, following a cardiac arrest. Cocoa Tea had been battling lymphoma since 2019 and had struggled with pneumonia in the past six months.

“He was definitely very brave,” Malvia shared, reflecting on her husband’s positive outlook throughout his illness. Even in his final days, he reassured her, saying, “Everything was going to be all right.”

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia Grange, paid tribute to the reggae legend, expressing her sadness at his passing.

“He is one of the greatest reggae singers who has ever lived, and his work will stand the test of time. We salute him … condolences to his family,” Minister Grange stated.

Born on September 3, 1959, in Rocky Point, Clarendon, Cocoa Tea rose to prominence in the 1980s with hits like I Lost My Sonia and Sweet Sweet Cocoa Tea. Known for his smooth, melodic voice and powerful messages, he left an indelible mark on reggae and dancehall music.

His last performance was three years ago on the Welcome to Jamrock Cruise. In 2019, he took the stage at Buju Banton’s historic Long Walk to Freedom concert at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Cocoa Tea’s legacy lives on through his timeless music, which continues to inspire reggae lovers worldwide.