CARNIVAL CORPORATION STRENGTHENS TIES WITH ST. KITTS THROUGH CULTURAL ENGAGEMENT AND EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVES

ST KITTS (Nov. 26, 2024) – Carnival Corporation & plc has deepened its partnership with St. Kitts through a series of collaborative events designed to enhance tourism, celebrate the island’s culture, and invest in educational opportunities. The multi-day visit showcased Carnival’s dedication to fostering sustainable growth and creating meaningful connections with local stakeholders.

Celebrating St. Kitts’ Heritage

Carnival executives explored the island’s rich history and vibrant culture through immersive activities, including the Old Road Rum Tour, the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, and the Cultural Extravaganza at Port Zante. These experiences highlighted the unique offerings that make St. Kitts a world-class tourism destination.

Eco Park and Strategic Meetings

During a tour of St. Kitts Eco Park, Carnival representatives discovered the island’s botanical wonders and eco-tourism initiatives. This was followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his Cabinet, where discussions centered on sustainable cruise industry growth and long-term collaborations.

Inspiring Future Tourism Professionals

Javonté Anyabwelé, Vice President of Global Strategic Sourcing at Carnival Corporation, delivered a motivational talk to over 70 students at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College. The session, attended by Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson, emphasized the value of resilience and dedication in the tourism industry.

Additionally, culinary students from the college visited the P&O Cruises’ Britannia for an educational experience, including a guided tour by Training Manager Goldha Franks and a special lunch with Executive Chef Paul.

Empowering Local Tour Operators

Carnival hosted a pitch session for local tour operators to present unique excursion ideas, ranging from luxury experiences to adventure activities. This initiative aims to diversify Carnival’s offerings while supporting local businesses.

State of the Industry Event

Prime Minister Drew and other tourism leaders joined Javonté Anyabwelé at the State of the Industry event, where discussions focused on connectivity, innovation, and enhancing the guest experience.

Carnival Corporation’s commitment to St. Kitts underscores its dedication to sustainable partnerships that benefit both the local community and the global cruise industry.

For more details, visit Carnival Corporation.