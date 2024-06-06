RUSSIAN WARSHIPS, INCLUDING NUCLEAR-POWERED SUBMARINE, TO ARRIVE IN HAVANA NEXT WEEK

HAVANA, June 6, 2024 (St.Kitts and Nevis Times) — Cuban officials have announced that four Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, are set to arrive in Havana next week, citing “historically friendly relations” between both nations. The announcement comes amidst escalating tensions over Western military support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.In a news release issued by Cuba’s foreign ministry on Thursday, it was revealed that the ships are scheduled to dock in Havana between June 12 and June 17. The statement emphasized that none of the vessels will carry nuclear weapons and assured that their presence “does not represent a threat to the region.”The timing of this announcement coincides with reports from U.S. officials indicating that Washington has been monitoring Russian warships and aircraft expected to conduct military exercises in the Caribbean. According to U.S. sources, these maneuvers are seen as part of a broader Russian response to perceived U.S. support for Ukraine.The arrival of Russian naval assets in Cuban waters underscores the complexities of geopolitical dynamics in the region. As tensions between major powers continue to simmer, Cuba’s role as a strategic ally to Russia adds another layer of significance to the maritime presence.While Cuban officials maintain that the visit of the Russian warships is a routine display of bilateral cooperation, the timing of their arrival amidst heightened tensions raises questions about the broader implications for regional security and stability.As the international community closely monitors developments in the Caribbean, the presence of Russian naval forces in Havana serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance of power in the region and the potential for geopolitical shifts to impact global affairs.