ANTHONY GALLOWAY APPOINTED NEW CEO OF ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL BANK

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, June 6, 2024 (St.Kitts-Nevis Times) — St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Anthony Galloway as its new Chief Executive Officer. With an illustrious career spanning over thirty years in the banking sector, Mr. Galloway brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.As a seasoned banker, Mr. Galloway has held various senior management positions, including Chief Internal Auditor, Chief Financial Officer, and Group Financial Head. His strategic acumen and leadership prowess have been instrumental in shaping organizations and driving them towards success.Mr. Galloway is no stranger to academic excellence, holding a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Data Processing from the University of Leeds, and a Master of Science in Banking and Finance from Sheffield Hallam University. Additionally, his professional certifications, including accreditation as a Director by the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada and certifications as a Risk Manager and Internal Auditor, underscore his commitment to excellence and professionalism in the financial industry.Expressing his gratitude for the appointment, Mr. Galloway stated, “I am deeply honoured to step into the role of CEO. I am excited and thankful for the confidence that the Board has placed in me.” He further added, “I look forward to leading a strong and dedicated team as we build on our solid foundation and drive innovation to achieve new heights of success for our organization and its stakeholders.”Mrs. Carol Boddie, Chair of the Board, lauded Mr. Galloway’s appointment, expressing confidence in his leadership abilities. “Mr. Galloway’s leadership and vast industry expertise will undoubtedly provide support to Managing Director Terrence Crossman and the Board of Directors in achieving sustained growth and profitability for the institution,” remarked Mrs. Boddie.**ABOUT ST. KITTS-NEVIS-ANGUILLA NATIONAL BANK LIMITED**St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited stands as a premier financial institution within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, serving the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis for over five decades. With assets exceeding $3 billion, deposits surpassing $2 billion, and a loan portfolio in excess of $1 billion, the bank remains a cornerstone of financial stability and growth in the region. Listed on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange and boasting over five thousand shareholders, the institution continues to uphold its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.