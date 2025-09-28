PM DREW TELLS PRESIDENT TRUMP: “ST. KITTS AND NEVIS COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH THE UNITED STATES”

New York, USA — September 27, 2025 (SKN Times) —

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, has reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to strengthening ties with the United States, declaring that the relationship will continue to be guided by “mutual respect, shared interests, and prosperity.”

Dr. Drew made the remarks during a prestigious reception hosted by U.S. President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the margins of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

A Testament to Strong Bonds

Prime Minister Drew described the evening as an “excellent occasion,” underscoring the deep-rooted bonds of friendship between Basseterre and Washington.

“St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to working with the United States in pursuit of our shared interests and prosperity, guided by the principles of mutual respect that have always characterized our relationship,” the Prime Minister stated.

He went on to extend his “continued gratitude to the United States of America for its invaluable collaboration in our national development.”

Diplomatic Engagement on Global Stage

The reception brought together heads of state and government, senior officials, and international partners, highlighting the importance of global cooperation at a time of shifting geopolitical priorities.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the occasion reinforced the federation’s longstanding bilateral ties with Washington, particularly in areas such as security cooperation, education, health, and economic development.

Photo Opportunity

Prime Minister Drew, accompanied by U.S. President Trump and Mrs. Melania Trump, posed for an official photograph marking the cordial exchange between the two nations’ leaders.