AG WILKIN BACK ON ISLAND FROM PANAMA – ST. KITTS & NEVIS CONTINUES TO LEAD REGIONAL JUSTICE REFORM WITH AI, AS PM DREW’S CABINET FREQUENT FLYING CONTINUES UNABATED

Basseterre, St. Kitts – SKN Times – July 28, 2025

Attorney General Garth Wilkin is back in the Federation after yet another overseas mission—this time to Panama—where he delivered the Opening Keynote Address at the UWI Caribbean Commercial Law Workshop. His return adds to the mounting list of high-level international trips taken by members of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s Cabinet, fueling growing concerns among citizens about the government’s apparent obsession with globe-trotting.

AG Wilkin, speaking at the conference held by his alma mater, the UWI Cave Hill Faculty of Law, touted St. Kitts and Nevis’ leadership in justice reform, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence to enhance access to legal resources. He highlighted VoiceIT, an AI-powered legal assistant developed specifically for the Federation, which provides free real-time legal guidance—a tool he says has already piqued regional interest.

While Wilkin proudly described the tool as a step toward a “more modern, transparent, and accessible justice system,” critics are questioning whether the administration’s focus on international appearances outweighs attention to the pressing domestic issues facing Kittitians and Nevisians.

PM Drew’s Cabinet continues to rack up frequent flyer miles amid widespread complaints of worsening healthcare services, violent crime, inadequate infrastructure, and skyrocketing cost of living. The public continues to call for a balance between global visibility and local responsibility.

As government ministers keep spreading “good news” abroad, many at home are left wondering when they’ll see those same giant steps reflected in their everyday lives.