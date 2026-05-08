SMALL NATION. GLOBAL IMPACT. FROM ST. KITTS TO GLOBAL CREATIVE POWERHOUSE: NEISHA TWEED BELL IS TEACHING THE WORLD HOW TO STAND OUT IN THE AI ERA

869 TO THE WORLD: From the Federation to the Frontlines of Global Excellence

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY FEATURE

In an age where artificial intelligence, social media, and smartphones have turned nearly everyone into a “creator,” one Kittitian-born creative powerhouse is reminding the world that true excellence still requires brilliance, boldness, originality, and vision.

Meet Neisha Tweed Bell — a globally respected Executive Creative Director, AI storyteller, educator, speaker, and strategic thinker who is helping shape the future of creativity and storytelling in the modern digital economy.

From leading award-winning campaigns for some of the world’s biggest brands to helping unlock over US$1 billion in sales at Meta, Tweed Bell is proving that Caribbean talent can not only compete globally — but dominate globally.

And perhaps most inspiring of all, she is doing it while staying unapologetically authentic.

“One of the best decisions I ever made was booking a one-way ticket to NYC,” Tweed Bell recently reflected in a deeply personal and widely shared social media post. With little more than ambition, creativity, and belief in herself, she left comfort behind and stepped into uncertainty — a leap that would eventually place her among the world’s elite creative minds.

Today, that leap of faith has become a blueprint for countless others.

A CREATIVE FORCE IN THE GLOBAL ARENA

With more than two decades of experience working at powerhouse companies including Meta, Publicis, and Ogilvy, Tweed Bell has built a résumé that reads like a masterclass in modern creative leadership.

Her accomplishments include:

Building Meta’s Health Creative vertical and helping generate over US$1 billion in sales

Pioneering Meta Creative Shop’s first global inclusive creative practice, producing more than an 80% lift in ad recall

Leading campaigns and creative strategy for major international brands including Citi, Verizon, GSK, and St. Jude

Helping launch New York City’s iconic Citi Bike initiative

Delivering more than 300 workshops worldwide, from Cannes Lions to executive boardrooms

But beyond the corporate accolades lies something even more powerful — a mission.

Tweed Bell has dedicated this stage of her career to helping professionals, entrepreneurs, and emerging creatives survive and thrive in an AI-saturated world where attention is currency and originality is increasingly rare.

Through her platform, “Next Level Up Creative,” and her educational initiative “Baby Food for Creatives,” she teaches creatives how to sharpen their ideas, elevate their storytelling, and transform raw talent into undeniable impact.

In her own words: “When everyone’s a creator, storyteller, and thought leader, you have to be sharper to stand out.”

That philosophy has made her one of the most respected voices in the intersection of creativity, branding, AI, storytelling, and culture.

A DAUGHTER OF THE CARIBBEAN MAKING GLOBAL WAVES

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Tweed Bell’s rise carries special significance.

At a time when many small-island nationals often battle limitations of geography, opportunity, and exposure, her journey serves as a reminder that global influence can emerge from even the smallest nations.

Her success is not simply personal achievement — it is representation.

Representation for Caribbean women in executive leadership.

Representation for Black creatives in global advertising and tech spaces.

Representation for Caribbean thinkers helping define the future of AI-powered storytelling.

And perhaps most importantly, representation for young people in St. Kitts and Nevis who may wonder whether their dreams are “too much.”

According to Tweed Bell, being “too much” may actually be the superpower.

In a recent post promoting an upcoming advertising webinar, she encouraged aspiring creatives to embrace the weird, quirky, unconventional parts of themselves rather than suppress them.

“That is exactly the thing that makes you undeniable,” she wrote.

THE FUTURE BELONGS TO CREATIVE THINKERS

As industries across the world rapidly evolve due to artificial intelligence, automation, and digital disruption, experts increasingly argue that creativity, storytelling, emotional intelligence, and cultural insight will become some of the most valuable skills of the future.

That is precisely where Tweed Bell has positioned herself.

Not as someone afraid of AI — but as someone teaching others how to master it creatively and strategically.

Her methodology — “Taste, Technique, Touch” — has become part philosophy, part professional framework, helping individuals refine ideas into impactful campaigns, businesses, and brands.

In many ways, her story mirrors the evolving Caribbean itself: resilient, innovative, culturally rich, globally connected, and increasingly influential beyond its size.

SMALL NATION. GLOBAL IMPACT.

For many in St. Kitts and Nevis, the story of Neisha Tweed Bell is likely to resonate deeply — not just because of her extraordinary success, but because of what it symbolizes.

It symbolizes possibility.

That a young creative from the Caribbean can sit in global boardrooms, shape billion-dollar strategies, lead international conversations about AI and storytelling, and still inspire the next generation back home.

As the Federation continues producing world-class minds across business, technology, entertainment, academia, sports, and the arts, Neisha Tweed Bell stands as another shining example that the talent of St. Kitts and Nevis is not confined by geography.

The world is watching.

And increasingly, the world is listening.