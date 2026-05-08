IMF REPORT EXPOSES SHOCKING ECONOMIC DETERIORATION IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS AS GOVERNMENT DEPOSITS CRASH AND FISCAL CRISIS DEEPENS: DELIVERS DAMNING ASSESSMENT OF ST. KITTS-NEVIS’ WORSENING FINANCIAL POSITION AND RUNAWAY GOVERNMENT SPENDING

IMF SOUNDS THE ALARM: ST. KITTS AND NEVIS FACING DANGEROUS FISCAL CLIFF AS DREW ADMINISTRATION ACCUSED OF SQUANDERING CBI BILLIONS

The International Monetary Fund has delivered what many are calling a devastating indictment of the fiscal management of the Dr. Terrance Drew-led administration, warning that St. Kitts and Nevis is now facing widening deficits, rising debt, collapsing government savings, mounting financial-sector risks, and growing vulnerability to external shocks after years of reckless dependence on Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) money.

In its 2026 Article IV Consultation report released Friday, the IMF painted a troubling picture of an economy that appears increasingly fragile beneath the glossy government press conferences and Sustainable Island State slogans. The report bluntly states that the massive CBI windfall between 2021 and 2023 fueled “a significant increase in current spending,” but after CBI revenues sharply collapsed from 2024 onward, the government has been left scrambling to contain the damage.

The figures are staggering.

CBI revenues plunged from a massive 25.8% of GDP in 2022 and 22.2% in 2023 down to just 5.3% of GDP in 2025. Yet despite the collapse in revenue, government spending remained dangerously elevated, resulting in a catastrophic fiscal deficit of 11.7% of GDP in 2025.

For critics of the administration, the IMF report confirms their worst fears: that the government allegedly spent the CBI boom recklessly instead of preparing the country for leaner times.

Even more alarming is the collapse of government savings and reserves.

According to the IMF, government deposits plunged from 31% of GDP in 2021 to just 7.2% in 2025 and are projected to collapse even further to a frightening 3% by 2026. In plain language, the IMF is warning that the government is rapidly running out of fiscal buffers and emergency cash reserves.

Observers say this means the federation could now be dangerously exposed if another hurricane, global recession, tourism collapse, banking crisis, or international crackdown on CBI programmes occurs.

The IMF also warned that the nation’s debt trajectory is once again becoming dangerous. Public debt, which had declined to 58.1% of GDP in 2024, is now projected to surge back upward to nearly 69% of GDP by 2027.

That projection alone is likely to send shockwaves across the business community and financial sector.

The report repeatedly warns that St. Kitts and Nevis remains excessively dependent on volatile CBI revenues while simultaneously suffering from weak long-term economic growth, low productivity, skills mismatches, and exposure to natural disasters.

In one of the report’s most politically explosive sections, the IMF openly criticized the bloated size of government current expenditure, which remains far above regional and pre-pandemic averages. The Fund specifically called for tighter wage-bill controls, cuts to consultancy fees, rationalization of overlapping social programmes, reductions in subsidies, and streamlining of government operations.

The IMF even noted that St. Kitts and Nevis has one of the highest public-sector wage bills in the entire Eastern Caribbean Currency Union and that public-sector employment accounted for a shocking 38% of total employment.

Critics argue that this is precisely what happens when governments use temporary CBI riches to expand political patronage networks and recurrent spending instead of building sustainable economic engines.

The report also reveals that the IMF is now effectively demanding tax increases and tighter revenue collection measures to repair the country’s deteriorating finances.

Among the recommendations are:

Broader VAT collections

Stronger property taxation

Higher excise taxes

Rolling back Covid-era concessions

Increased enforcement against taxpayers

Potentially higher taxes on top earners and non-labor income

In essence, many citizens now fear that ordinary people may soon be forced to pay for years of fiscal excess through higher taxes, reduced subsidies, and austerity-style spending cuts.

Meanwhile, the IMF also warned about vulnerabilities in the banking sector, particularly public institutions such as the Development Bank. The report describes the Development Bank as heavily undercapitalized, burdened by high non-performing loans, persistent losses, and growing dependence on government and Social Security financing.

Even the Social Security Fund itself is now under pressure.

The IMF warned that without urgent reforms, Social Security reserves could be depleted by 2040. That revelation alone is likely to alarm workers, pensioners, and young people contributing into the system.

The Fund also noted that the external current account deficit remains dangerously wide at 14.6% of GDP despite resilient tourism performance. This means the country continues importing far more than it earns, another sign of structural economic weakness.

Adding to the anxiety are global risks beyond the government’s control. The IMF warned that war-driven oil prices, geopolitical instability, volatility in tourism, and global scrutiny of CBI programmes could all further destabilize the federation’s economy.

While the government continues promoting geothermal projects, renewable energy plans, and the Sustainable Island State Agenda as future solutions, the IMF’s report makes painfully clear that the current economic model is under severe stress right now.

Perhaps most damning of all is the IMF’s conclusion that St. Kitts and Nevis still lacks formal fiscal rules and remains among the few ECCU countries without a strong rules-based fiscal framework.

To many economists and political observers, that is diplomatic language for saying the country lacks sufficient fiscal discipline and long-term safeguards.

The IMF’s message could not be clearer: the era of easy CBI money is over, the bills are now coming due, and St. Kitts and Nevis may be entering one of the most economically uncertain periods in recent history.

As citizens grapple with rising living costs, economic anxiety, increasing debt, and fears of future tax burdens, many are now asking a painful question:

How did a country that once enjoyed one of the largest CBI revenue booms in the Caribbean end up back on the brink of fiscal distress so quickly?