DOMINICA POLICE OFFICER CHARGED WITH MURDER OF 16-YEAR-OLD JERBIA PAUL

Police Chief Lincoln Corbette describes case as “truly heartbreaking” as investigation continues following discovery in Capuchin

ROSEAU, DOMINICA — A serving member of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Jerbia Paul, bringing a major development in a case that has gripped Dominica for nearly three weeks.

Chief of Police Lincoln Corbette announced Thursday that police officer Jean Langlais had been charged in connection with the teenager’s death. Authorities have stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and that the charge is an allegation to be determined by the court.

Jerbia, of the Portsmouth area, had been reported missing since Friday, July 24. Police initially appealed publicly for assistance in locating the teenager as concern grew among her relatives and across the wider Dominican community.

Human remains were subsequently recovered from a precipice in the Capuchin area on Wednesday, August 12. Police said the remains were severely decomposed and initially indicated that DNA testing would be required to formally establish the identity.

The development has brought profound sadness across Dominica.

During his announcement, Corbette expressed deep regret that such a serious allegation involved a member of a police force entrusted with protecting and serving the public.

Speaking both as Police Chief and as a father, Corbette extended condolences to Jerbia’s family and described the circumstances as “truly heartbreaking.” He also indicated that investigators would continue pursuing the matter thoroughly.

The Police Chief was careful not to disclose information that could compromise the ongoing investigation or subsequent court proceedings.

The case has also renewed public discussion in Dominica about the protection of children and young people. Minister of State with responsibility for Social Services Dr. Cassandra Williams expressed sympathy to Jerbia’s family while calling for the investigation to be allowed to proceed without speculation or misinformation.

For Jerbia’s relatives, friends and community, what began as an anxious search has ended in immense grief.

As the judicial process moves forward, Langlais is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Times Caribbean extends sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Jerbia Paul during this deeply difficult period.