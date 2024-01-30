SKNFA SCOUTING SHOWCASE STARTS WITH A BANG

There was a resounding response to the first day of the SKNFA Scouting Showcase on Monday January 29 at the SKNFA Technical Center. Throngs of young footballers in different age groups came out to display their skills and impress the international scouts and coaches present from US Colleges and Universities and professional clubs from Central and North America. President of the SKNFA Atiba Harris was pleased with Monday’s outcome and said this provides many opportunities for young footballers in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“It’s fantastic turnout. Many players came out very excited. They came out here tonight giving their all, looking forward to the outcome in the next coming days and see what the scouts take from St. Kitts and Nevis,” Harris said. “I think for many aspiring players, professional players and student athletes, I think this is a great opportunity and for our national program as well. Yes, we can develop players from here at a young age but the ceiling is not very high because we don’t have professional football leagues here in St. Kitts and Nevis. So for players looking to go abroad, we took the initiative to invite the scouts to our shores, which is a great opportunity for them to see our players in their natural environment,” the SKNFA President continued.

The three-day scouting showcase will continue until Wednesday, with each day starting at 5pm at the Technical Center. Players will have opportunities to earn scholarships to play football for US colleges and universities from all three divisions in NCAA sports and the older players can earn opportunities to play football professionally in Central America or in the US.