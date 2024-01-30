St.Kitts Nurse Embarks on Dream Journey, Unveils HM Health Care Services in Orlando, FL

***Orlando, FL – January 27, 2024:* In a remarkable turn of events, St. Kitts native and seasoned nurse, Henry Marsham, realized a lifelong dream by inaugurating HM Health Care Services, a state-of-the-art nursing care facility offering a comprehensive range of healthcare services.Marsham, a small village boy who migrated to the U.S. 23 years ago, proudly declared, “On January 27th, 2024, a new chapter in my healthcare career began.” The opening ceremony, held in the Orlando area, was attended by a diverse group of well-wishers, including past high school principal Mr. William Vincent Hodge, past president of the St. Kitts Jaycees Glendon Byron, and Stephen Murray, along with other distinguished guests.The facility, dedicated to providing top-notch healthcare services, offers an array of amenities such as assisted living, 24-hour nursing care, adult day care, compassion support services, prescription pick-up, medical appointment escort services, patient respite, and home health care services.Among the esteemed attendees were past colleagues from Lincoln and Montefiore Hospitals in NYC, DNP Sandra Farrel, and PCC Lionie Boncamper-Williams, serving as Marsham’s healthcare coach and mentor. Family members from Florida, Orlando/Tampa area, as well as siblings from St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, and St. Kitts, added a personal touch to the celebratory event.The ribbon-cutting ceremony, a symbolic moment marking the official commencement of HM Health Care Services, was executed with precision by Administrator Nurse Henry Marsham and close family friend Stephanie Elliott Crossley.The celebratory atmosphere was further heightened by a tantalizing spread of homemade delights, curated by the traveling chefs Dawn Marsham Maynard, Teflon Marsham, and Sheily Marsham. From mouth-watering cream of pumpkin soup to honey-glazed barbecue wings, the menu showcased an array of culinary delights, leaving attendees eagerly anticipating future events.The overwhelming outpouring of love, congratulations, and high praises from attendees underscored the impact that Nurse Henry Marsham has had on healthcare facilities across the nation since 2020. As a testament to his dedication and passion for healthcare, HM Health Care Services stands as a beacon of hope and excellence in the Orlando, FL area—a dream realized and a testament to the power of following one’s aspirations.