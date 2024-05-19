Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s Snub of Taiwan’s Presidential Inauguration Undermines 40 Plus Years of Trusted and Dependable Alliance and Friendship

**In a move that has sparked outrage and disappointment, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis chose to boycott or snub Taiwan’s presidential inauguration, opting instead to attend an annual convention of his political party. This decision marks the first time in the country’s recent history that a Prime Minister has missed Taiwan’s presidential inauguration, a significant event considering Taiwan’s status as St. Kitts and Nevis’ greatest and most dependable ally for over 40 years. Former PMs Dr. Denzil Douglas, Dr. Timothy Harris and Dr. Sir Kennedy A Simmonds have all attended Taiwans Presidential inauguration over the 40 plus year freidnship between the two countries Since establishing ties with Taiwan in 1983, St. Kitts and Nevis has enjoyed a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with the island nation. Taiwan has consistently supported its Caribbean ally, providing aid and assistance, including the construction of a new hospital and over $1 billion worth of aid over the years.The Prime Minister’s absence at the presidential inauguration has been widely condemned, with critics arguing that it undermines the longstanding friendship between the two nations and sends the wrong message to Taiwan. While Dr. Drew’s leadership of the SKN Labour Party may have been a priority, many believe that his decision to prioritize a domestic event over an international obligation demonstrates a lack of respect for Taiwan and its importance to St. Kitts and Nevis.Leaders from other Caribbean allies of Taiwan were present at the inauguration, highlighting the significance of the event within the region. The Prime Minister’s absence has not only drawn criticism but also raised questions about the government’s commitment to upholding diplomatic relations and honoring international obligations.As the fallout from Dr. Drew’s decision continues to unfold, many are calling for a reassessment of priorities and a reaffirmation of the principles of diplomacy and friendship. The incident serves as a reminder that in matters of international relations, country should always come above self-interest, and longstanding alliances should be honored and respected, regardless of political considerations.